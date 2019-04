Cómico ganha primeira volta das eleições presidenciais na Ucrânia

TOPSHOT - Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko reacts as she leaves stage after delivering a speech at her campaign headquarters in Kiev, after the first round of Ukraine's presidential election, on March 31, 2019. - Comedian and political novice Volodymyr Zelensky topped the first round of Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, leading incumbent Petro Poroshenko into a run-off. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)

