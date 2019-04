Brexit Conversações com oposição retomadas após cimeira europeia AFP

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament on March 13, 2019 shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Ministers Questions session in the House of Commons in London on March 13, 2019. - Britain's finance minister and business chiefs on Wednesday urged the country to avoid a "no deal" Brexit after another crushing parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May over her EU-divorce deal with Brussels. The fast-moving Brexit saga largely overshadowed the government's budget update that slashed the 2019 economic growth forecast, with the UK economy also hit by China's slowdown and trade war tensions. MPs will decide later Wednesday whether the country should leave the European Union without a deal, with analysts expecting parliament instead to favour delaying its departure beyond the March 29 exit date, in a further vote due Thursday. (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, ADVERTISING PURPOSES - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / JESSICA TAYLOR / UK Parliament"