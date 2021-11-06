No local foi também descoberto, no início do ano, um grande carro alegórico cerimonial, em excelentes condições.

Itália

Arqueólogos descobrem "câmara de escravos" em Pompeia

Lusa Os arqueólogos em Pompeia, Itália, anunciaram este sábado ter escavado os restos de uma "câmara de escravos", um achado excecionalmente raro numa cidade romana, que foi destruída há quase 2.000 anos.

O pequeno quarto, que abriga três camas, uma das quais é do tamanho de uma criança, oito ânforas, um pote de cerâmica e uma caixa de madeira, foi descoberto durante as escavações numa “villa” em Civita Giuliana, um bairro localizado a poucas centenas de metros ao norte do parque arqueológico de Pompeia, enterrado em 79 Depois de Cristo, após uma erupção do vulcão Vesúvio.



Neste local foi também descoberto, no início do ano, um grande carro alegórico cerimonial, em excelentes condições.

Segundo os arqueólogos, a sala provavelmente foi ocupada por escravos encarregues da manutenção do um tanque.

“É uma janela para a realidade precária dessas pessoas que raramente aparecem em fontes históricas, escritas quase que exclusivamente por homens pertencentes à elite”, observou o diretor-geral do sítio arqueológico de Pompeia, Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

Este "testemunho único" sobre como "vivia o mais fraco da sociedade antiga (...) é certamente uma das descobertas mais emocionantes da minha vida como arqueólogo", acrescentou em comunicado, citado pela AFP.

A divisão de 16m2 situava-se entre um quarto e uma arrecadação.

O baú de madeira continha objetos de metal e tecido, que parecem fazer parte dos arreios dos cavalos que puxam uma carruagem. Um eixo de tanque também foi encontrado em uma das camas.

O tanque foi descoberto num alpendre em frente a um estábulo onde, já em 2018, foram encontrados os restos de três cavalos.

“Esta sala, graças ao seu excecional estado de conservação, oferece-nos um raro vislumbre da realidade quotidiana dos escravos”, sublinha o parque arqueológico.

As camas são feitas de várias pranchas de madeira mal trabalhadas, que podem ser ajustadas para se adequar ao seu ocupante, e seus pés palmados são feitos de cordas cobertas com cobertores.

Duas camas tinham 1,70 m de comprimento e a terceira, 1,40 m. Segundo as autoridades do parque, os três escravos podem ter formado uma família.

Sob as camas, foram encontrados itens pessoais, incluindo ânforas e o que poderia ser um penico.

A sala era iluminada por uma pequena janela superior. Não há vestígios de decorações de parede, apenas uma marca possivelmente deixada por uma lanterna.

As escavações foram realizadas no âmbito de um programa de luta contra os ladrões de túmulos, particularmente ativos nesta zona da Itália, com muitos tesouros arqueológicos por descobrir.

A “villa” de Civita Giuliana é alvo de saques sistemáticos há anos e parece que parte do "património arqueológico" da “câmara de escravos” foi saqueado, segundo o parque arqueológico.

