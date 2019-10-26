Equador, Chile, Brasil, Venezuela, Paraguai, Peru e Bolívia são alguns dos países latino-americanos que este ano passaram ou estão a passar por grandes protestos, muitas vezes violentos. Mas um pouco por todo o planeta cresce o descontentamento e a contestação, explica o cientista político Andrés Malamud, investigador do Instituto de Ciências Sociais (ICS) da Universidade de Lisboa.

América Latina está a ser sacudida por uma tempestade planetária

Equador, Chile, Brasil, Venezuela, Paraguai, Peru e Bolívia são alguns dos países latino-americanos que este ano passaram ou estão a passar por grandes protestos, muitas vezes violentos. Mas um pouco por todo o planeta cresce o descontentamento e a contestação, explica o cientista político Andrés Malamud, investigador do Instituto de Ciências Sociais (ICS) da Universidade de Lisboa.

As manifestações que agitam a América Latina refletem a turbulência que também está a atingir outras regiões do mundo e os protestos têm um fundo comum, mas são desencadeados por razões distintas, disse à Lusa o cientista político Andrés Malamud.

“A América Latina está a manifestar-se de uma maneira, mas não quer dizer que seja uma ilha isolada de conflitos num mundo tranquilo, que não existe”, afirmou à Lusa o cientista político Andrés Malamud, investigador do Instituto de Ciências Sociais (ICS) da Universidade de Lisboa.

Equador, Chile, Brasil, Venezuela, Paraguai, Peru e Bolívia são alguns dos países latino-americanos que este ano passaram ou estão a passar por grandes protestos, muitas vezes violentos.

Mas também outros países do globo, como o Iraque, o Líbano e o Haiti, passaram ou estão a passar por grandes manifestações populares.

Andrés Malamud confirmou que os protestos na América Latina não são uma exceção, pois refletem um mundo em turbulência.

“Há também zonas bem ricas no mundo que também estão a sofrer protestos e violência e isso quer dizer que o mal-estar é generalizado e global”, salientou Malamud, citando os exemplos dos protestos em Hong Kong, na China, e na Catalunha, em Espanha.

“A Catalunha também está incendiada. Então, não é apenas a América Latina”, complementou o cientista político, referindo-se aos protestos que ocorrem na Catalunha contra as penas de prisão de independentistas e o desejo de autodeterminação da região.

“(Há alguns anos atrás) a América Latina viveu um período de ouro devido ao crescimento chinês, nomeadamente com a valorização das suas ‘commodities’", o que fez a região experimentar um período de maior prosperidade, de acordo com o investigador.

Entretanto, segundo o professor, “a China deixou de crescer de 10 para 6%”.

“Aquela década foi extraordinária e, agora, a América Latina está a voltar a ser ao que era anteriormente, com os seus produtos de exportação a valer menos e os produtos que importam a valer cada vez mais”, disse.

“A imagem que funciona aqui para entender o que se passa é de boias no mar, que sobem e descem de acordo com as ondas, mas não estão conectadas entre si”, explicou.

Segundo Malamud, “o mar é o mundo, os países da América Latina simplesmente são as boias, não estão conectadas entre si, pode haver algum contacto, alguma imitação, entretanto, na prática o que está a acontecer é global”.

“Em cada país (da América Latina) a crise é despoletada de uma maneira diferente, habitualmente com aumentos nos preços dos transportes. Estes últimos estão relacionados, principalmente, com o preço do petróleo, que é fixado internacionalmente e não na região”, avaliou.

“Em cada país há um motivo para a explosão, mas o fenómeno subjacente é comum, ou seja, a falta de um crescimento global e ainda a descida dos preços das matérias-primas que os latino-americanos exportam”, explicou Malamud.

Em dois países especialmente, Equador e Chile, os protestos registaram mortos e centenas de feridos.

As manifestações contra o aumento no preço das tarifas no metro de Santiago levaram à mais recente onda de protestos violentos em várias cidades do Chile, desde o dia 19 de outubro, que resultou em 18 mortos e 1.400 detidos, com uma grande repressão policial e o exército foi enviado para as ruas, o que aconteceu pela primeira vez desde o regime do ditador Augusto Pinochet.

O Presidente chileno, Sebastian Piñera, que havia decretado o Estado de emergência diante da gravidade da situação, acabou por recuar e suspendeu o aumento das tarifas do metro.

“Depois de Piñera ter anunciado que estavam em guerra, voltou atrás e disse que não estavam, dando posteriormente aumentos salariais e implementando reduções tarifárias. O que quer dizer que a repressão não funciona, não resolve o problema. A repressão não tem a legitimidade social”, declarou Malamud.

“Esta repressão dos protestos é insustentável. E, de facto, no caso do Equador, o Governo teve mesmo de deslocar a capital de uma cidade para outra e no caso do Chile, o Governo teve mesmo que recuar”, sublinhou Malamud.

O Equador enfrentou em outubro 11 dias de violentos protestos e estradas cortadas depois de o Presidente Lenín Moreno anunciar o fim de um subsídio aos combustíveis que já durava há 40 anos, como parte de um pacote de ajustamentos para cumprir as metas negociadas com o Fundo Monetário Intdernacional.

O Governo equatoriano decretou o estado de exceção e transferiu a sede do Governo de Quito para a cidade de Guayaquil. Entretanto, as medidas não detiveram as manifestações. Os distúrbios deixaram sete mortos, 1.340 feridos e 1.152 presos.

No dia 14 de outubro, o Presidente Moreno, após se reunir com lideranças indígenas, anunciou que iria revogar a medida que cortava o subsídio.

“Quero destacar o Uruguai que, por enquanto, é o único que é um oásis e há uma série de razões para isso. Uma delas é por ser um país em que as instituições funcionam e são legítimas”, sublinhou o cientista político.

“O outro ponto é que o Uruguai também é uma sociedade envelhecida e, como Portugal, existe um fenómeno de imigração estrutural, quer dizer que as pessoas que estão mais insatisfeitas imigram e portanto, não ficam para protestar. Vamos ver se continua assim”, avaliou Andrés Malamud.

Lusa

