Alterações Climáticas. Ecologistas paralisam centro de Londres

Activists hold model insects as the demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

AFP