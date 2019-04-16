Escolha as suas informações

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Alterações Climáticas. Ecologistas paralisam centro de Londres

Alterações Climáticas. Ecologistas paralisam centro de Londres

Foto: AFP
Milhares responderam ao apelo dos ambientalistas Extinction Rebellion e bloquearam várias zonas do centro da capital do Reino Unido.
Mundo 25 1 3 min. Hoje às 18:29

Alterações Climáticas. Ecologistas paralisam centro de Londres

Milhares responderam ao apelo dos ambientalistas Extinction Rebellion e bloquearam várias zonas do centro da capital do Reino Unido.

 Apelam à desobediência civil para travar o aquecimento global. Um mês antes de se despirem na Câmara dos Comuns durante um debate sobre o Brexit, os ambientalistas do grupo Extinction Rebellion despejaram 200 litros de sangue falso à porta de Theresa May, no número dez da Downing Street. A partir desta segunda-feira estão na rua. São milhares, gritam que é “pela última oportunidade de sobreviver”.

Em poucas horas, já bloquearam momentaneamente a Ponte Waterloo com árvores e painéis solares, estacionaram um barco rosa choque na Oxford Circus e estão a impedir a circulação entre o Marble Arch e o Hyde Park, onde montaram um acampamento já baptizado de “ilegal” pelas autoridades britânicas.

As portas giratórias da sede da petroleira Shell, em Londres, foram vandalizadas e a Sky News diz que pelo menos quatro pessoas foram levadas para a esquadra central da Polícia Metropolitana.

Os protestos também chegaram à Escócia, onde outros quatros homens foram detidos. Escalaram o gidastre Finnieston Crane para pendurar uma faixa estrategicamente virada para os estúdios na BBC em Glasgow. Dizia “Ciência, Não Silêncio”.

Assumido, o objetivo dos ambientalistas é converter ao caos, controlado, o centro da capital britânica para pressionar o governo a declarar o que chamam de “estado de calamidade ambiental”.

Em 2025 não querem ouvir falar da emissão de gases poluentes que exigem ver reduzida a zero. É a exigência número um dos ativistas que também propõe a criação de assembleias alargadas de cidadãos para debater estratégias capazes de travar as alterações climáticas.

Nos briefings à comunicação social, a Polícia Metropolitana de Londres apela à normalidade e pede à população que evite áreas congestionadas ou de grande concentração. Diz que “há planos de contingência adequados” para todas as situações e que está a “acompanhar com atenção” este que é o primeiro grande protesto do grupo de ativistas.

25
Activists hold model insects as the demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
AFP
Fotogaleria
Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens.
Activists hold model insects as the demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Activists hold model insects as the demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
An activist brushes his teeth after waking up near Marble Arch on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
An activist brushes his teeth after waking up near Marble Arch on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
An activist sits in a sleeping back after waking up near Marble Arch on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
An activist sits in a sleeping back after waking up near Marble Arch on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists hold banners and wave flags as they continue to block the road on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Activists hold banners and wave flags as they continue to block the road on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
An activist stretches in the road after sleeping at Oxford Circus on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
An activist stretches in the road after sleeping at Oxford Circus on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists take part in yoga in the road after after sleeping at Oxford Circus on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Activists take part in yoga in the road after after sleeping at Oxford Circus on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists sit attached beneath a lorry as they block the road on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Activists sit attached beneath a lorry as they block the road on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
TOPSHOT - Activists stand with their tents in Marble Arch on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Activists stand with their tents in Marble Arch on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists sit attached beneath a lorry as they block the road on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Activists sit attached beneath a lorry as they block the road on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists sit in the road amongst trees as they continue to block traffic from Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Activists sit in the road amongst trees as they continue to block traffic from Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
An activist hands out flyers from the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, near Waterloo Bridge in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
An activist hands out flyers from the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, near Waterloo Bridge in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
Commuters pass a pink boat placed in the road at Oxford Circus by activists, on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
Commuters pass a pink boat placed in the road at Oxford Circus by activists, on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Climate change protesters brought a bridge in London to a standstill and choked off central streets at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe. The so-called "Extinction Rebellion" is being organised to attract attention to the slow response of governments around the world to rising temperatures and sea levels caused by greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists wave flags from the porch covering the entrance to the Shell Centre, the UK offices of Royal Dutch Shell, on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Activists wave flags from the porch covering the entrance to the Shell Centre, the UK offices of Royal Dutch Shell, on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
British police officers carry an activist as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
British police officers carry an activist as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
Activists watch as British police officers move in to remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Activists watch as British police officers move in to remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
British police officers escort activists as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
British police officers escort activists as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) AFP
British police officers carry an activist as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
British police officers carry an activist as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
Protesters react as they listen to a speaker during a blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Protesters react as they listen to a speaker during a blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
British police officers arrive to assist colleagues in the removal of activists from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
British police officers arrive to assist colleagues in the removal of activists from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
Protesters react as they listen to a speaker during a blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Protesters react as they listen to a speaker during a blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
People walk along the blockaded Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
People walk along the blockaded Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
British police officers arrest an activist as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
British police officers arrest an activist as they remove them from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
Activists dressed in costume stand atop a bus shelter on Waterloo Bridge as they demonstrate on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Activists dressed in costume stand atop a bus shelter on Waterloo Bridge as they demonstrate on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
British police officers carry an activist as they remove demonstrators from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
British police officers carry an activist as they remove demonstrators from their blockade of Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP
Activists dressed in costume stand atop a bus shelter on Waterloo Bridge as they demonstrate on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Activists dressed in costume stand atop a bus shelter on Waterloo Bridge as they demonstrate on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) AFP

Dispostos a ser presos”

É como o nome indica, criado em maio de 2018, com a benção de cem académicos no Reino Unido, o movimento Extinction Rebellion, que numa tradução literal significa “Rebelião contra a Extinção”, surge em resposta aos alertas das Nações Unidas que, no Painel Intergovernamental sobre as Alterações Climáticas, garante que o planeta está a 11 anos de atingir níveis desastrosos de aquecimento.

Estão nas redes sociais e têm canais de youtube. Dizem que só a resistência não-violenta pode evitar o colapso do clima, minimizar o risco de extinção humana e caos ecológico. Neste vídeo dão um workshop sobre a prisão, arma, dizem, para romper a invisibilidade da causa ambiental.

Os vídeos 360 não têm suporte aqui. Ver o vídeo na aplicação Youtube.


À CNN , um dos fundadores do grupo, Roger Hallam, conta que a 8 de abril mais de 10 mil pessoas em todo o mundo assinaram uma petição onde assumem que estão “dispostas a ser presas”, três mil no Reino Unido. O investigador do King’s College acredita que só a mobilização e a desobediência são capazes de promover uma mudança social.

Guilherme Serôdio. “O poder político está a perder legitimidade porque não faz face à crise climática”
Um dos fundadores do Extinction Rebellion, o grupo que "invadiu" nu o Parlemento do Reino Unido, é português. Já foi detido várias vezes e considera que a sobrevivência do planeta depende de uma mudança política global. Para isso, é preciso fazer muito mais que manifestações. Até porque os governos têm feito orelhas moucas aos cidadãos.

“30 anos de campanha ambiental e não deu em nada”, lamenta outro membro dos Extinction Rebellion à cadeia de televisão norte-americana. “Agora é a sério. As pessoas sabem que não há outra opção”, continua Paluch-Machnik.

Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba a nossa newsletter das 17h30.

Outras notícias de interesse :

Uma tragédia que chocou o mundo.

As fotos de quem assistiu à tragédia de Notre-Dame

A catedral previa uma enchente durante esta semana, devido às celebrações da Páscoa.
Mundo 15 por Álvaro Cruz 15.04.2019

Residente no Luxemburgo de férias em Paris. "Foi uma sorte termos mudado de planos"

Mundo por Catarina OSÓRIO 3 min. 15.04.2019

Residente no Luxemburgo de férias em Paris. "Foi uma sorte termos mudado de planos"

Katiane Gelsleuchter, brasileira residente no Luxemburgo, está de visita a Paris e relatou ao Contacto o que conseguir ver e saber sobre o incêndio que deflagrou esta segunda na catedral de Notre-Dame.
Mundo por Catarina OSÓRIO 3 min. 15.04.2019

Líderes mundiais lamentam a catástrofe

Mundo 15.04.2019

Líderes mundiais lamentam a catástrofe

De Juncker a Donald Trump, as reações ao incêndio na catedral não se fizeram esperar.
Mundo 15.04.2019

Marcelo envia "abraço sentido" a Macron após tragédia na catedral de Notre-Dame

Mundo 15.04.2019

Marcelo envia "abraço sentido" a Macron após tragédia na catedral de Notre-Dame

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, enviou hoje uma mensagem ao Presidente francês, Emmanuel Macron, na qual lamenta o incêndio na catedral de Notre-Dame de Paris.
Mundo 15.04.2019

UNESCO apoia França para defender património histórico

Mundo 15.04.2019

UNESCO apoia França para defender património histórico

Diretora-geral manifestou solidariedade.
Mundo 15.04.2019