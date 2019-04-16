Alterações Climáticas. Ecologistas paralisam centro de Londres
Milhares responderam ao apelo dos ambientalistas Extinction Rebellion e bloquearam várias zonas do centro da capital do Reino Unido.
Apelam à desobediência civil para travar o aquecimento global. Um mês antes de se despirem na Câmara dos Comuns durante um debate sobre o Brexit, os ambientalistas do grupo Extinction Rebellion despejaram 200 litros de sangue falso à porta de Theresa May, no número dez da Downing Street. A partir desta segunda-feira estão na rua. São milhares, gritam que é “pela última oportunidade de sobreviver”.
As portas giratórias da sede da petroleira Shell, em Londres, foram vandalizadas e a Sky News diz que pelo menos quatro pessoas foram levadas para a esquadra central da Polícia Metropolitana.
Os protestos também chegaram à Escócia, onde outros quatros homens foram detidos. Escalaram o gidastre Finnieston Crane para pendurar uma faixa estrategicamente virada para os estúdios na BBC em Glasgow. Dizia “Ciência, Não Silêncio”.
Assumido, o objetivo dos ambientalistas é converter ao caos, controlado, o centro da capital britânica para pressionar o governo a declarar o que chamam de “estado de calamidade ambiental”.
Em 2025 não querem ouvir falar da emissão de gases poluentes que exigem ver reduzida a zero. É a exigência número um dos ativistas que também propõe a criação de assembleias alargadas de cidadãos para debater estratégias capazes de travar as alterações climáticas.
Nos briefings à comunicação social, a Polícia Metropolitana de Londres apela à normalidade e pede à população que evite áreas congestionadas ou de grande concentração. Diz que “há planos de contingência adequados” para todas as situações e que está a “acompanhar com atenção” este que é o primeiro grande protesto do grupo de ativistas.
Activists hold model insects as the demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on April 16, 2019. - Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a programme of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
AFP
“Dispostos a ser presos”
É como o nome indica, criado em maio de 2018, com a benção de cem académicos no Reino Unido, o movimento Extinction Rebellion, que numa tradução literal significa “Rebelião contra a Extinção”, surge em resposta aos alertas das Nações Unidas que, no Painel Intergovernamental sobre as Alterações Climáticas, garante que o planeta está a 11 anos de atingir níveis desastrosos de aquecimento.
Estão nas redes sociais e têm canais de youtube. Dizem que só a resistência não-violenta pode evitar o colapso do clima, minimizar o risco de extinção humana e caos ecológico. Neste vídeo dão um workshop sobre a prisão, arma, dizem, para romper a invisibilidade da causa ambiental.
À CNN , um dos fundadores do grupo, Roger Hallam, conta que a 8 de abril mais de 10 mil pessoas em todo o mundo assinaram uma petição onde assumem que estão “dispostas a ser presas”, três mil no Reino Unido. O investigador do King’s College acredita que só a mobilização e a desobediência são capazes de promover uma mudança social.
“30 anos de campanha ambiental e não deu em nada”, lamenta outro membro dos Extinction Rebellion à cadeia de televisão norte-americana. “Agora é a sério. As pessoas sabem que não há outra opção”, continua Paluch-Machnik.
