Milhões marcharam pelo ambiente (fotogaleria)

Milhões de pessoas manifestaram-se hoje em vários pontos do globo, incluindo Luxemburgo e Portugal, em defesa de medidas para travar o aquecimento global e as consequências na devastação dos recursos do planeta, no âmbito da greve climática.

Foi anunciada como “a maior manifestação climática jamais vista no grão-Ducado” e a julgar pelo entusiasmo dos organizadores, cumpriu as expectativas. A dimensão do protesto, que saiu de quatro pontos diferentes da cidade, só foi percetível quando as marés se cruzaram-se perto da praça da Constituição.

Perto de cinco mil pessoas, seguiram juntas até à praça da Clairefontaine. O número foi repetido e saudado no palco que a organização fez questão de montar junto ao gabinete do primeiro-ministro Xavier Bettel, para exigir medidas concretas para combater as causas que levam ao aquecimento global e as consequentes alterações climáticas.

Em Portugal saiu-se à rua em 30 cidades

Em Lisboa, desfilaram milhares de pessoas do Cais do Sodré para o Rossio, num protesto que abrangeu várias nacionalidades e faixas etárias, com destaque para os jovens.

Em plena campanha eleitoral, vários candidatos às eleições legislativas de 06 de outubro marcaram presença na ação.

Também em Lisboa, mas já no final dia, centenas de jovens cortaram a Avenida Almirante Reis, numa manifestação pacífica para exigir políticas consistentes para combater as alterações climáticas. Os jovens acabaram por ser retirados pela polícia, que desocupou as faixas de rodagem.

Portugal aderiu a esta greve geral pelo clima com múltiplas iniciativas em dezenas de localidades, numa jornada que começou de manhã com greve às aulas e prosseguiu à tarde com manifestações e vigílias.

O apelo estendeu-se a todos os setores da sociedade para uma paralisação nos postos de trabalho e para se evitar o consumo, associado às emissões poluentes e exploração dos recursos.

Três organizações sindicais entregaram pré-avisos de greve, a Federação Nacional dos Professores (Fenprof), o Sindicato de Todos os Professores (STOP) e o Sindicato dos Trabalhadores da Saúde, Solidariedade e Segurança Social (STSSSS). Outros sindicatos apoiaram o manifesto e participaram nas manifestações.

Milhões na rua pelo planeta em toda a Terra

As manifestações aconteceram em muitos países do mundo, como na Nova Zelândia, onde um número recorde de 40.000 pessoas se manifestou em frente ao parlamento.

Em Wellington, juntaram-se crianças com a farda escolar, adolescentes e ex-combatentes, entre cartazes em que podiam ler-se mensagens como “Nós faltamos à escola para vos ensinar” ou “Negação = Morte”.

Em Itália as manifestações chegaram a mais de 180 cidades do país envolvendo cerca de um milhão de estudantes, segundo os organizadores. Nas ruas de Roma manifestaram-se cerca de 200.000 pessoas e outras 150.000 em Milão.

Em Haia, na Holanda, milhares de pessoas saíram à rua para pedir responsabilização dos políticos, mas também de todos os cidadãos, para quem deve importar "levar vidas sustentáveis e fazer mudanças nesse sentido", como disse à Associated Press a estudante universitária Beth Meadows.

Cerca de 35.000 pessoas, muitas delas estudantes que faltaram às aulas, desfilaram por Haia, segundo os organizadores.

Em Barcelona, Espanha, juntaram-se igualmente milhares de pessoas em defesa de medidas contra a crise climática, bem como em Madrid e em muitas outras cidades espanholas.

Em Montreal, no Canadá, a jovem ativista sueca Greta Thunberg, que iniciou o movimento das greves climáticas, exortou o primeiro-ministro canadiano e outros líderes mundiais a fazerem mais pelo ambiente, antes de participar numa manifestação no Quebec, na qual também participou o primeiro-ministro, Justin Trudeau.

Em Portugal, essencialmente os jovens protagonizaram manifestações em locais de norte a sul. No Porto cerca de 1.500 jovens, crianças e idosos protestaram e exibiram mensagens de criticas às políticas e de defesa do planeta.

“As avós vieram à greve. E tu? Vais ficar a fazer croché?” desafiava um cartaz que a idosa Emília Gonçalves ajudava a segurar, plena das suas convicções, lamentando à Lusa que “houve demasiado tempo gente desatenta a este assunto.”

Em Coimbra centenas de pessoas, especialmente estudantes, também marcharam em defesa do ambiente, e já antes em lousada centenas de jovens também tinham marchado, muitos vestidos de negro e gritaram palavras de ordem em defesa do ambiente.

Foi assim também na Guarda, onde cerca de 200 estudantes participaram numa marcha pelas ruas do centro da cidade, ou mais a sul, em Sines, com concentração no Jardim das Descobertas, ou em Évora, onde se desfilou pelas principais ruas do centro histórico, ou ainda em Faro, onde cerca de 300 pessoas marcharam pelo clima.

Em Ponta Delgada a porta-voz dos estudantes que hoje se manifestaram pelo planeta defendeu que a região deveria acabar com o turismo de cruzeiros devido ao impacto desta indústria sobre o ambiente.

O Comité das Nações Unidas para os Direitos das Crianças saudou a participação de crianças de todo o mundo nas manifestações de luta contra as alterações climáticas, apoiando que "as suas vozes sejam ouvidas e levadas em conta".

O Comité afirmou-se "inspirado pelos milhões de crianças e adolescentes que se manifestaram pela mudança climática", reconhecendo que os mais novos "já estão a ser afetados pela contaminação, as secas, os desastres naturais e a degradação do ecossistema".

Com Lusa

