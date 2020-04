Luxemburgo acolhe 12 crianças vindas dos campos da Grécia

Unaccompanied minor refugees wearing protective masks, who were living at the overcrowded migrant camps on the islands, walk to the boarding gates at the International Airport of Athens, to travel on a special flight to Luxembourg, on April 15, 2020. - Twelve children from Afghanistan and Syria have taken a flight to Luxembourg as Greece's migration minister on April 14 said dozens of unaccompanied migrant children would be relocated to other EU countries as a rights group described Athens' detention conditions for minors as "abusive". (Photo by ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU / POOL / AFP)

AFP