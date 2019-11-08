Escolha as suas informações

Imagens da libertação de Lula da Silva
Luxemburgo 14 08.11.2019

Foto: AFP
"Saio daqui, aos 74 anos, e meu coração só tem espaço para o amor. Porque o amor vai vencer neste país", afirmou o ex-Presidente no discurso aos apoiantes que o aguardavam à saída da prisão.
"Saio daqui, aos 74 anos, e meu coração só tem espaço para o amor. Porque o amor vai vencer neste país", afirmou o ex-Presidente no discurso aos apoiantes que o aguardavam à saída da prisão.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) leaves the Federal Police Headquarters, where he was serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) leaves the Federal Police Headquarters, where he was serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Street vendors offers jerseys and other merchandise of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the surroundings of the Federal Police Headquarters where the ex-president is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019, a day after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that could see the ex-president free. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Street vendors offers jerseys and other merchandise of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the surroundings of the Federal Police Headquarters where the ex-president is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019, a day after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that could see the ex-president free. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Street vendors offers jerseys and other merchandise of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the surroundings of the Federal Police Headquarters where the ex-president is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019, a day after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that could see the ex-president free. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva embraces a woman as he leaves the Federal Police Headquarters, where he was serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is greeted by supporters as he leaves the Federal Police Headquarters, where he was serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)
AFP
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he leaves the Federal Police Headquarters, where he was serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate a Supreme Court's ruling that could benefit him, in front of the Federal Police Headquarters where he is serving prison, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - Brazil's Supreme Court voted on November 7, to overturn a ruling requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for leftist icon Lula da Silva to be freed. (Photo by Henry MILLEO / AFP)
AFP


