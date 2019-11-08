Imagens da libertação de Lula da Silva

"Saio daqui, aos 74 anos, e meu coração só tem espaço para o amor. Porque o amor vai vencer neste país", afirmou o ex-Presidente no discurso aos apoiantes que o aguardavam à saída da prisão.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) leaves the Federal Police Headquarters, where he was serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on November 8, 2019. - A judge in Brazil on Friday authorized the release of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed. (Photo by HENRY MILLEO / AFP)
