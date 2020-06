Distanciamento. Porquê dois metros?

AFP

A signs in a bus stop asks people to adhere to the British government's current social distancing guidelines, and stay two meters (2M) apart, in Liverpool, north west England, on June 12, 2020. - Britain's current guidelines on social distancing remain at two metres (2M), but business leaders and some politicians are on Thursday calling for it to be reduced to one (1M), or one-and-a-half (1.5M) metres. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)