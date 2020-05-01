Covid-19 provoca mais duas vítimas mortais no Luxemburgo

Neste momento, o Luxemburgo tem 3.802 casos confirmados, mas a grande maioria já recuperou.
O número de óbitos associados à covid-19 subiu hoje para 92, mais duas mortes nas últimas 24 horas, durante as quais se registaram também 18 novos casos de infeção.
Neste momento, o Luxemburgo tem 3.802 casos confirmados, mas a grande maioria já recuperou. O número de pessoas curadas, desde 29 de fevereiro, dia do primeiro caso de infeção diagnosticado no país, é agora de 3.213.
Há nesta altura 481 pessoas com uma infeção ativa. 109 estão internadas (-15), das quais 22 (-1) em unidades de cuidados intensivos.
90
Fotogaleria
Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens.
visite aménagements Covid-19 au CHEM - Xavier Bettel - Paulette Lenert - - Foto: Pierre Matgé/Luxemburger Wort
Pierre Matgé
Photo: Förder Landschaftsarchitekten et TR-Engineering
People wearing face masks stand in front of a shop during a May Day holiday in Shanghai on May 1, 2020. - With optimism and a heavy dose of caution, millions of Chinese hit the road or visited newly re-opened tourist sites on May 1 for an extended national holiday in a post-coronavirus confidence test. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
AFP
People in Hazmat suits transport a deceased body on a stretcher outside a funeral home in Brooklyn on April 30, 2020 in New York City. - Dozens of bodies have been discovered in unrefrigerated overflow trucks outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home, following a complaint of a foul odor. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)
AFP
A health worker makes a fast test for COVID-19 to a woman in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 30, 2020. - Guayaquil's municipality set up a field hospital with 152 bed to treat patients infected with COVID-19. (Photo by JOSE SANCHEZ LINDAO / AFP)
AFP
A physiotherapist looks on as he works at the "middle care" unit for COVID-19 infected patients at the Erasme Hospital in Brussels, on April 30, 2020 during a lockdown in the country to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
AFP
A patient infected with the new coronavirus is seen next to a health worker at a field hospital installed at the Conventions Center in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 30, 2020. - Guayaquil's municipality set up a field hospital with 152 bed to treat patients infected with COVID-19. (Photo by JOSE SANCHEZ LINDAO / AFP)
AFP
Members of the medical staff attend a meeting at the "middle care" unit for COVID-19 infected patients at the Erasme Hospital in Brussels, on April 30, 2020 during a lockdown in the country to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
AFP
WANTAGH, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: A Health Care Worker sanitizes a stethoscope at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFP
WANTAGH, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Health Care Workers warm their hands by a heating lamp at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFP
28.04.2020, USA, New York: Die Kunstflugstaffelnder US Air Force «Thunderbirds» überfliegen den East River und das untere Manhattan. In der Corona-Krise hat sich das US-Militär mit Formationsflügen bei den Menschen bedankt, die gegen die weitere Ausbreitung des Virus kämpfen. Foto: Cory Bush/U.S. Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Cory Bush/U.S. Air/Planet Pix vi
Doctor wearing highly protective suit and examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tubes in laboratory.
Getty Images
Foto: Pierre Matgé
Foto: AFP
DR
AFP
Foto: Guy Wolff
Screenshots Pressekonferenz Paulette Lenert und Claude Meisch, Einblendung Gebärdensprache, Foto: Guy Wolff/Luxemburger Wort
Guy Wolff
An employee rests at Viana Funeral services, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Manaus, Brazil, where the City Hall has warned that stock of coffins in the region is likely to run out, on April 27, 2020. - Hospitals in Manaus have installed refrigerated containers to hold bodies that await funerals and mass grave sites have been dug to bury victims. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP)
AFP
A health worker wearing protective gear looks on at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site set up by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, on April 27, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
AFP
Foto: Lex Kleren
Imagem ilustrativa
Foto: AFP
27.04.2020, Italien, Atessa: Arbeiter mit Mundschutz kommen im Sevel-Werk an. Die Pläne der italienischen Regierung zur vorsichtigen Lockerung der Corona-Beschränkungen stoßen auf Kritik bei Kirchen und in Teilen der Wirtschaft. Ihnen gehen die Lockerungen nicht schnell genug. Foto: Cecilia Fabiano/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Cecilia Fabiano/dpa-Zentralbild/
Foto: Guy Jallay
French Desiria Wagner, 31, mortuary service agent, poses for a picture by refrigeration units at the Emile Muller Hospital morgue in Mulhouse, France, on April 22, 2020 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Ahead of May Day on May 1, 2020, AFP portrayed 55 workers defying the novel coronavirus around the world. Work has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic for Wagner, as bodies are not prepared for the burial and there are no family gatherings. Sanitary measures include masks, blouse, over-blouse, charlottes and gloves. (Photo by S�bastien BOZON / AFP)
AFP
Forscher in Frankreich gehen der These nach, ob Nikotin vor einer Corona-Erkrankung schützen kann.
Foto: AFP
lison-infirmiere-reanimation
Colin, 10 years old, whose school was closed following the Coronavirus outbreak, does school exercises at home in Washington on March 20, 2020. - As millions of families hunker down amid the coronavirus crisis, the sudden reality of schooling from home risks widening the education gap between those with the means and support to keep up with lessons, and those who risk falling behind. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
AFP
Volunteers of the 'Detente y Ayuda' (Stop and Help) DYA non-profit organization in protective gear take blood from a fisherman at a COVID-19 disease testing centre at the seaport of the Spanish Basque city of Hondarribia (Fuenterrabia) on April 25, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly today with 378 people dead, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks. The figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, making it the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Italy. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
AFP
Volunteers of the 'Detente y Ayuda' (Stop and Help) DYA non-profit organization in protective gear take samples from fishermen, before putting out to sea, at a COVID-19 disease testing centre at the seaport of the Spanish Basque city of Hondarribia (Fuenterrabia) on April 25, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly today with 378 people dead, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks. The figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, making it the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Italy. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
AFP
Volunteers of the 'Detente y Ayuda' (Stop and Help) DYA non-profit organization in protective gear, work at a COVID-19 disease testing centre for fishers at the seaport of the Spanish Basque city of Hondarribia (Fuenterrabia) on April 25, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly today with 378 people dead, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks. The figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, making it the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Italy. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
AFP
Zollkontrolle im Cargocenter: Dank der schnellen Hilfe von WSA, CFL-Cargo, dem Hafen von Mertert, und der Armee konnte der Frachflugverkehr vor dem Kollaps gerettet werden. Cargolux führt derzeit 120 wöchentliche Flüge durch, 20 Prozent mehr als gewöhnlich.
Foto: Chris Karaba
Pour Alvaro Cruz (coach du CS Grevenmacher), le Portugal doit s'attendre à une chaude réception de la part des Roud Léiwen le 17 novembre au Josy-Barthel
Photo: Christian Kemp
Jose, 45, pushes her son Pol's stroller past a mural depicting a person wearing a face mask, on April 26, 2020, in Barcelona, during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were being allowed out today to run, play or go for a walk as the government eased one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns. Spain is one of the hardest hit countries, with a death toll running a more than 23,000 to put it behind only the United States and Italy despite stringent restrictions imposed from March 14, including keeping all children indoors. Today, with their scooters, tricycles or in prams, the children accompanied by their parents came out onto largely deserted streets. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
AFP
Lokales, Corona-Virus Covid 19, CHEM Esch Alzette, Die Kantine des CHEM wurde in eine Pflegestation umgebaut, Foto: Guy Wolff/Luxemburger Wort
Guy Wolff
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Research assistant Harry Henri works with live COVID-19 specimens at Downstate's BioBank on April 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The specimens were transferred from Downstate's hospital for research at Downstate's Health Sciences University, which is part of the University Hospital of Brooklyn. Misha Friedman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFP
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Research assistant Harry Henri works with live COVID-19 specimens at Downstate's BioBank on April 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The specimens were transferred from Downstate's hospital for research at Downstate's Health Sciences University, which is part of the University Hospital of Brooklyn. Misha Friedman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFP
ARCHIV - 17.10.2019, Brandenburg, Bernau: Ein Sendemast für den Mobilfunk-Standard 5G für Telefonie und Internet von Vodafone. Gut zehn Monate nach der milliardenschweren Versteigerung der Funkfrequenzen für die fünfte Mobilfunkgeneration in Deutschland hat Vodafone 5G-Anlagen im ländlichen Raum in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Baden-Württemberg und Brandenburg gemeinsam mit dem Technologiepartner Ericsson in Betrieb genommen. (Zu dpa "Vodafone startet Ausbau von 5G in der Fläche") Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dp
Lok , Coronavirus , Sars-CoV-2 , Covid-19, Xavier Bettel und Paulette Lenert besuchen Hopital Kirchberg , Hopitaux Robert Schuman , Reanimation , Foto:Guy Jallay/Luxemburger Wort
Lok , Coronavirus , Sars-CoV-2 , Covid-19, Xavier Bettel und Paulette Lenert besuchen Hopital Kirchberg , Hopitaux Robert Schuman , Reanimation , Foto:Guy Jallay/Luxemburger Wort
A Doctor wears a protective mask inside the emergency ward in Pikine Hospital in Dakar on April 23, 2020. - As COVID-19 coronavirus cases slowly increase in Senegal, hospitals are preparing to receive and test suspect cases whilst safely treating their normal patients. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
AFP
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Researchers work with live COVID-19 specimens at Downstate's BioBank on April 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The specimens were transferred from Downstate's hospital for research at Downstate's Health Sciences University, which is part of the University Hospital of Brooklyn. Misha Friedman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFP
A medical worker prepares to perform a swab on a driver at a drive-through testing facility for COVID-19 on April 24, 2020 in Rome during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP)
AFP
Co-owner with his three brothers and production manager of the Pasta di Gragnano factory near Naples, Antonino Moccia lifts his protective face shield during a working day on April 24, 2020 as the plant continues to produce with a reduced workforce during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
AFP
ARCHIV - 23.03.2020, Bayern, München: Eine Mitarbeiterin am Institut für Virologie der technischen Universität München (TUM) bereitet Proben von Menschen mit Covid-19-Verdacht in einem Labor für die weitere Analyse vor. (Zu dpa "Globale Allianz mit neuen Milliarden für Corona-Forschung") Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Sven Hoppe/dpa
24.04.2020, Großbritannien, Grangemouth: Eine Krankenschwester bereitet sich auf die Entnahme einer Probe in einem Covid- 19-Testzentrum auf dem Parkplatz des Bowhouse Community Centre vor. In Großbritannien gelten weiterhin Ausgangsbeschränkungen in Folge der Corona-Pandemie. Foto: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Research assistant Harry Henri works with live COVID-19 specimens at Downstate's BioBank on April 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The specimens were transferred from Downstate's hospital for research at Downstate's Health Sciences University, which is part of the University Hospital of Brooklyn. Misha Friedman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
AFP
Foto: Guy Wolff
Foto: Viktor Wittal
Foto: Viktor Wittal
Politik, Ankündigungen von Bettel bezüglich Corona, Covid-19, Chambre, Cercle cité, Foto: Lex Kleren/ Luxemburger Wort
Lex Kleren
Politik, Ankündigungen von Bettel bezüglich Corona, Covid-19, Chambre, Cercle cité, Foto: Lex Kleren/ Luxemburger Wort
Lex Kleren
Lok , Coronavirus , Sars-CoV-2 , Covid-19, Xavier Bettel und Paulette Lenert besuchen Hopital Kirchberg , Hopitaux Robert Schuman , Mundschutz , Foto:Guy Jallay/Luxemburger Wort
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he talks to farmers and workers in a greenhouse for tomatoes in the Roue farm in Cleder, western France on April 22, 2020, as part of a visit to support French farmers and workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by STEPHANE MAHE / POOL / AFP)
AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to address a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on April 23, 2020 after taking part in a video conference with EU leaders. (Photo by Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP)
AFP
23.04.2020, Belgien, Brüssel: HANDOUT - Ursula von der Leyen, EU- Kommissionspräsidentin, nimmt an der Videokonferenz des Europäischen Rats zur Coronakrise teil. Foto: Eu/Etienne Ansotte/European Commission/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Eu/Etienne Ansotte/European Comm
23.04.2020, Belgien, Brüssel: HANDOUT - Ursula von der Leyen, EU- Kommissionspräsidentin, nimmt an der Videokonferenz des Europäischen Rats zur Coronakrise teil. Foto: Eu/Etienne Ansotte/European Commission/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Eu/Etienne Ansotte/European Comm
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen gives a press conference following a video conference EU summit to discuss the measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, in Brussels, on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / EPA / AFP)
AFP
A Adventure 1050, uma moto para aventureiros
KTM
Foto: AFP
A medical worker wearing protective equipment stands by a computed tomography (CT) scanner at a new hospital built to treat coronavirus patients outside the village of Golokhvastovo on April 23, 2020. - The 800-bed hospital, 70 kilometres (40 miles) south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility in the Chinese province of Wuhan, officials said, and was built in a month. The complex is equipped with a lab and a dormitory for staff. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) attends a video conference call with members of the European Council at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on April 23, 2020, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / POOL / AFP)
AFP
Mortuary service agents speak together at the Emile Muller hopital morgue on April 22, 2020, in Mulhouse, eastern France, on the 37th day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
AFP
Italian tenor and opera singer Andrea Bocelli (L) rehearses on a deserted Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on April 12, 2020, prior to an evening performance without public for the world wounded by the pandemic, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP)
AFP
TOPSHOT - Ivory Coast's Fatou Traore (C), a worker of the Cremona hospital cleaning staff, is pictured during her work as patients are lying in bed at the Covid-19 intensive therapy area on April 22, 2020 in Cremona, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
AFP
A commuter, wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, stands at a tube station London on April 22, 2020, as Britain remains under lockdown during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tentatively began his return to work on Tuesday after being hospitalised for coronavirus, as parliament returned and criticism grew over the government's response to the outbreak. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)
AFP
A laboratory technician wearing full PPE (personal protective equipment) cleans a test tube containing a live sample taken from people tested for the novel coronavirus, at a new Lighthouse Lab facility dedicated to testing for COVID-19, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on April 22, 2020. - The laboratory is part of a network of diagnostic testing facilities, along with other Lighthouse Lab sites in Milton Keynes and Cheshire, that will test samples from regional test centres around Britain where NHS staff and front-line workers with suspected Covid-19 infections have gone to have swabs taken for testing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP)
AFP
A nurse wearing protective clothing and face mask checks data as she takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) department in the Karolinska hospital in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden, on April 19, 2020 during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
AFP
Lokales, Corona-Virus Covid 19, CHEM Esch Alzette, Die Kantine des CHEM wurde in eine Pflegestation umgebaut, Foto: Guy Wolff/Luxemburger Wort
Guy Wolff
Pigeons fly over a deserted Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on April 12, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)
AFP
Baustelle Tram und geschlossene Geschäfter im Garer Viertel, Foto: Lex Kleren/Luxemburger Wort
Lex Kleren
Lokales, Organisation der Geschäfte Olliewood & Stitch während der Krise, Corona, Foto: Lex Kleren/Luxemburger Wort
Lex Kleren
(FILES) This file picture taken on October 1, 2019 shows the logos of mobile apps Facebook and Google displayed on a tablet in Lille. - Australia announced on April 20, 2020 it will begin forcing Google and Facebook to pay news companies for content, in a landmark move aimed at shielding traditional media from the tech giants' digital dominance. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)
AFP
(FILES) In this file photo the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed on coronavirus COVID-19 illustration graphic background on March 25, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - Researchers on April 20, 2020 unveiled a coronavirus "heat map" powered by Facebook data which is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society. The Carnegie Mellon University project offers "real-time indications of COVID-19 activity not previously available from any other source," according to a university statement. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
AFP
Health workers wearing protective suits check a COVID-19-infected patient in intensive care unit, at the Emilio Ribas hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 20, 2020. - Brazil reported 40,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus and at least 2,845 recorded fatalities. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
AFP
(FILES) In this file photo the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed on coronavirus COVID-19 illustration graphic background on March 25, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - Researchers on April 20, 2020 unveiled a coronavirus "heat map" powered by Facebook data which is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society. The Carnegie Mellon University project offers "real-time indications of COVID-19 activity not previously available from any other source," according to a university statement. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
AFP
A man shops in a bookstore in Rome on April 20, 2020 after the Italian government decides the re-opening of certain commercial activities amid a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
AFP
A lawyer wearing a face mask as a preventive measure waits outside an audiance room of the new Paris Courthouse building, on April 20, 2020, on the thirty-fifth day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
AFP
Cerca de dois milhões de pessoas visitam anualmente a Schueberfouer.
Um consórcio internacional, que reúne cientistas de 40 países, incluindo Portugal, está a estudar o impacto da pandemia da covid-19 na satisfação e exaustão parental no mundo, anunciou hoje a Universidade de Coimbra (UC).
Um consórcio internacional, que reúne cientistas de 40 países, incluindo Portugal, está a estudar o impacto da pandemia da covid-19 na satisfação e exaustão parental no mundo, anunciou hoje a Universidade de Coimbra (UC).