Sabe beijar bem? A ciência dá a resposta

Chinese women kiss in front of a painting on the Berlin Wall depicting Erich Honecker and Leonid Brezhnev (L) in Berlin October 3, 2012. Wednesday marks the 22nd anniversary of German reunification, after decades of division into Soviet-controlled communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the east and the Federal Republic of Germany in the west. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY)

REUTERS