Os memes mais divertidos de Boris Johnson no Luxemburgo

😱 Boris Johnson is running scared.



👇 Scotland can do so much better than this.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 It’s time to choose our own future, before someone else does.



🗳️ Register to vote at https://t.co/WRqdJacBCc pic.twitter.com/cGsU2wjOMs