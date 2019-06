Kate usa tiara de princesa Diana em jantar de gala com Trump

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the #USStateVisit Banquet, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace. In a speech at the Banquet, The Queen said: Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come. Visit @TheRoyalFamily to see more from the #USStateVisit. 📷PA