Este casaco de malha de Kurt Cobain foi vendido por 300 mil euros!

Kurt Cobain's cardigan from Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City ahead of the auction of Julien's Auctions on October 21, 2019 in New York City. - A quarter century after grunge's enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain's iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana's 1993 "Unplugged" performance is up for sale. The tattered faded green button-up sweater with dark stains and a burn hole could go for at least $200,000 to $300,000, according to pre-bidding estimates from Julien's Auctions, which says rock and roll memorabilia has become a major investor's market. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

AFP