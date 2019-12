Efeito 'Greta Thunberg'. Os famosos que apoiam a causa ambiental

AFP

TOPSHOT - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a press conference with other young activists to discuss the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the 'IFEMA - Feria de Madrid' exhibition centre, in Madrid, on December 9, 2019. - The COP25 summit opened on December 2 with a stark warning from the UN about the "utterly inadequate" efforts of the world's major economies to curb carbon pollution, in Madrid, after the event's original host Chile withdrew last month due to deadly riots over economic inequality. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)