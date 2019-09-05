O príncipe William e Kate levaram os filhos para a escola neste primeiro dia do ano.

Radio Latina 6

Duques de Cambridge. O primeiro dia de aulas de Charlotte e George

O príncipe William e Kate levaram os filhos para a escola neste primeiro dia do ano.

O príncipe George regressa ao colégio Thomas’s Battersea para começar o primeiro ciclo. Já a pequena Charlotte inicia o novo ano letivo na escola nova.

Os pais, William e Kate, fizeram questão de acompanhar os filhos nesta nova etapa. A pequena Charlotte apareceu sorridente para as câmaras, de mãos dadas com a mãe, enquanto George caminhava ao lado do pai. A família foi recebida pela diretora da escola, Helen Haslem, que acompanhou a princesa Charlotte à nova sala.

A escola de George e Charlotte fica a 15 minutos de carro do Palácio de Kensington e a regra de ouro da instituição é «ser gentil».

6 05.09.2019, Großbritannien, London: Prinzessin Charlotte (2.v.l.) winkt an ihrem ersten Schultag an der Schule "Thomas's Battersea" in Begleitung ihrer Eltern, Prinz William und Herzogin Kate, und ihres Bruders Prinz George. Foto: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Fotogaleria Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens. 05.09.2019, Großbritannien, London: Prinzessin Charlotte (2.v.l.) winkt an ihrem ersten Schultag an der Schule "Thomas's Battersea" in Begleitung ihrer Eltern, Prinz William und Herzogin Kate, und ihres Bruders Prinz George. Foto: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (CR) on her arrival for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) AFP Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her brother, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, is greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (R) on her arrival for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) AFP Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her brother, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge,arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) AFP Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her brother, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge,arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) AFP TOPSHOT - Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her brother, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, is welcomed by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school (R) on her arrival for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) AFP



