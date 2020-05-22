DRIFE apresentam novo single "Leave it all behind"
DRIFE , banda luxemburguesa, de rock alternativo vêm ao Regresso a Casa
DRIFE , banda luxemburguesa, de rock alternativo vêm ao Regresso a Casa

DRIFE apresentam à Rádio Latina o novo single, "Leave it all behind"!

Jeff ( vocalista e guitarrista) e Michel ( baixista), estiveram, à conversa com Raquel Barreira, na 3ra hora do Regresso a Casa, às 20h10! 

Ora oiça!

Facebookhttps://https://www.facebook.com/drife.band

Instagram: @drife.band


