Radio Latina 2 22.05.2020
DRIFE apresentam novo single "Leave it all behind"
Radio Latina 2 22.05.2020
DRIFE apresentam novo single "Leave it all behind"
DRIFE , banda luxemburguesa, de rock alternativo vêm ao Regresso a Casa
DRIFE apresentam à Rádio Latina o novo single, "Leave it all behind"!
Jeff ( vocalista e guitarrista) e Michel ( baixista), estiveram, à conversa com Raquel Barreira, na 3ra hora do Regresso a Casa, às 20h10!
Ora oiça!
Facebook: https://https://www.facebook.com/drife.band
Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba as nossas newsletters diárias.