As imagens finalistas do concurso mais divertido da vida selvagem
A um mês de se conhecerem os vencedores, estas são as 40 imagens do reino animal que soltam mais gargalhadas.
As 40 fotografias finalistas fazem parte do concurso Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, um prémio entregue às imagens mais divertidas dos animais na vida selvagem. Os vencedores vão ser anunciados a 13 de novembro.
Este concurso foi ideia de Paul Joynson-Hicks e Tom Sullam, dois fotógrafos profissionais, que queriam usar o lado mais inesperado e divertido da natureza para alertar para a necessidade de a preservar.
"Todos os anos vemos uma maior variedade de espécies a fazer coisas engraçadas, sejam pinguins atrevidos ou leões a dançar. Claro que o outro lado desta competição engraçada é fazer com que as pessoas saibam o que fazer em casa para conservarem o ambiente. O nosso planeta está em aflição”, alerta Paul.
Veja as imagens na fotogaleria abaixo:
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Pablo Daniel FernÃ¡ndez Barcelona Spain Phone: +34 684281453 Email: coco.pdf@gmail.com Title: What are you looking for Description: What I am showing in this portfolio is the reaction because of my presence. I found the can react as we do in the same situation. Trying to compare them to us, and finding no differences. Animal: Japanese Macaque Location of shot: Jigokudani Monkey Park
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Peter Haygarth Bishop Auckland United Kingdom Phone: 07548308000 Email: peterhaygarth@hotmail.com Title: Laughing Zebra Description: 2 Zebra were playing together and appear to be laughing at the camera Animal: Zebra Location of shot: Ngorongoro crater, Tanzania
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Alastair Marsh Ripon United Kingdom Phone: 07771906257 Email: allymarsh_29@hotmail.com Title: Waltz Gone Wrong Description: I spent a few days at a well known site near Amsterdam in Holland watching and photography foxes. These two females were actually having a scrap with each other, clearly not happy with being close. People keeping saying to me that the series of photos make them look like they're doing the 'waltz' dance. This image always makes me smile given the pose! Animal: Red Fox Location of shot: Amsterdam, Holland
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Mike Rowe Farnham United Kingdom Phone: 07790 225268 Email: mikerowephoto@outlook.com Title: Deer - What Deer? Description: Shooting the Red Deer rut in Richmond Park, I noticed this deer covered in bracken. It's not unusual for them to adorn themselves with bracken and grass, but this one's taken it to extremes. Animal: Red Deer Location of shot: Richmond Park
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Peter Haygarth Bishop Auckland United Kingdom Phone: 07548308000 Email: peterhaygarth@hotmail.com Title: Caught in the act Description: Pair of young Pigtail Macaques experimenting with life Animal: Pigtail Macaque Location of shot: Borneo
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 James Vodicka Sydney Australia Phone: 0435624907 Email: info@jamesvodicka.com Title: Excuse Me! Description: An inquisitive wild quokka interrupts my sunset shoot for a brief hello and welcome to Rottnest Island, the only place in the world that the Australian mammals live natively. Animal: Quokka Location of shot: Rottnest Island, Australia
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Sarah Skinner Brackenll United Kingdom Phone: 07795803689 Email: sarahskinner74@gmail.com Title: Grab life by the ..... Description: I had been watching the younger members of the Savuti Marsh pride in Botswana frolic around with play for a while at one of the waterholes. As the heat started to rise one of the two dominant adult males of the pride decided to move from his position to seek shade. As the male stood and started walking off one of the young cubs, who is blind in one eye ran toward the male, leaping up toward him. Rather than leaping onto his back as we expected the cubs focus instead appeared to directed toward be the adult male's nether regions, with claws fully protracted! Who knows if it was intentional or not, or perhaps a slightly misguided aim. Had the cub been successful in his target there would have been a non to pleased male lion and we suspect a scolded lion cub. Fortunately for the cub and the male he narrowly missed his 'crown jewels' and the male walked on, with all body parts unscathed! Camera/Lens Detail: Nikon D500 SLR with Nikon AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/4E FL ED VR lens Settings: F5.6, 1/1250s Image Taken. November 2017 Animal: African Lion Location of shot: Savuti (Chobe National Park) Botswana
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Martina Gebert Ottenhofen Germany Phone: 004915120788883 Email: martina@funkyfrog.de Title: Dancing...yeah! Description: Peolpe think us austrian marmots are shy inhabinants of the alps. Eating herbs, living in caves and hibernating during winter. We do this things but there is a sectret life of marmots too ! If no one is watching us we like to PARTY and like ... dancing .... YEAH! Animal: Marmot Location of shot: Austria
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Txema Garcia Laseca Palma Spain Phone: 653465999 Email: txemoto@gmail.com Title: To be or not to be Description: This snow monkey was looking at me when i took this picture and I think that he thought: "what ugly guy!". He was taking a bath in the hot thermal water while the temperature outside was -15 degrees. Animal: snow monkey (Macaca fustata) Location of shot: Japan
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Lloyd Durham Surbiton United Kingdom Phone: 07931606141 Email: lloyddurham1038@gmail.com Title: "That's Hilarious Steve" Description: I got this photo while shooting Grey Seals in Lincolnshire. In this particular season Grey Seals come to the beach to give birth. Though I may have been late for any births, I did capture some photos of interesting personalities while I was there. This one particular seal seemed quite active compared to the rest who seemed more content with sleeping instead. It was waving it's hand all over the place and moving about quite a bit. I believe when I snapped this photo, it was yawning, however it immediately gave the impression that it was laughing hysterically, almost likes someone told it an amazing joke. Animal: Grey Seal Location of shot: Donna Nook
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Anthony N Petrovich Tewksbury United States Phone: 9784074730 Email: Petrovicha5@outlook.com Title: He's right behind me, isn't he? Description: I spent 5 days photographing sharks in the Bahamas. On the last day I knew I had footage of all the tiger sharks in the area so I decided to experiment with settings on the camera. I decided that I wanted to get macro photos of fishes and eyes of the sharks. The entire trip I had problems with the jacks photo-bombing some of my best shots so I jokingly decided to target the fish and see if the sharks would photo-bomb my photos..... well.... they did. (Photo taken with Olympus TG-5, auto setting for Macro) Animal: Common Jack and Tiger Shark Location of shot: Tiger Beach, Bahamas
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Philip Marazzi Leatherhead United Kingdom Phone: 07765881242 Email: philip.marazzi@gmail.com Title: Hip hop Description: These two hares were trying out some new steps in their dance routine! Animal: Brown Hare Location of shot: Suffolk, UK
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Lisa Vanderhoop Aquinnah United States Phone: (508)560-5707 Email: seadogsproductions@hotmail.com Title: Snarling Snappin' in the Slow Lane Description: Slow is the way to go for this snapping turtle. A law abiding, although curmudgeonly, citizen who by the look on it's face was not thrilled by any other car or foot traffic in it's lane. Animal: Snapping Turtle Location of shot: Massachusetts
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Bob Carter Hull United Kingdom Phone: 07434 707118 Email: robertbcarter@hotmail.co.uk Title: Is it a bird, is it a plane? Description: I had imagined this photograph for some time but could I be lucky enough to capture the exact moment when the plane is obscured by the bird to give the appearance of a jet-propelled gull! I was lucky enough! Animal: Gull Location of shot: Over the river Humber, Hull, East Yorkshire
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 eric keller reedsburg United States Phone: 6089632020 Email: silvanica1@hotmail.com Title: Inconspicuous Description: Either penguins are working on a new form of jet propulsion, or someone has a little gas. This penguin was standing in the water all by himself when the water started churning, then turned to splashing and then full eruption. When it was all done, the penguin looked around and carried on with the rest of his day. Animal: King Penguin Location of shot: South Georgia Island
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Toni Elliott Modbury Australia Phone: 4021010630 Email: toni.elliott@bigpond.com Title: Grizzly babies Description: Cute Grizzley bear twin cubs. Animal: Grizzley Bear Location of shot: Kodiak Island Alaska
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 eric keller reedsburg United States Phone: 6089632020 Email: silvanica1@hotmail.com Title: Bad hair day Description: Its hard to find a good hair gel for penguins. You put in all the work to look like Justin Beiber and then a strong wind wrecks your hairdo and make you look like a fool. Maybe if he pretends like this is what he wanted to do, he will look cool to all the other penguins? Animal: king penguin Location of shot: south georgia island
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Vicki Jauron Babylon United States Phone: 6313386702 Email: vicjauron@yahoo.com Title: Holly Jolly Snowy Caption: A Jolly Looking Snowy Owl on the Beach Description: A Snowy Owl makes a cute pose and face as he perches in the sand at Jones Beach, Long Island. Animal: Snowy Owl Location of shot: Jones Beach, Long Island
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Andy Harris Stratford upon Avon United Kingdom Phone: 07778998473 Email: andyharris1@me.com Title: Sea Otter tickle fight Caption: haha stop tickling - I surrender! Description: Amazing (and hilarious in this shot's case!) close up views of Sea Otters cavorting in Elkhorn Slough just off Monterey Bay, CA, when we were on holiday there.These hugely impressive Sea Otters were completely at ease and interacting with each other with characteristic Otter playfulness. Feeding on crabs together, these two still found time for a tickle fight to decide who got the juiciest crab for Dinner! An enchanting and amusing memory, from an unforgettable wildlife experience. Animal: Sea Otter Location of shot: Elkhorn Slough, CA, USA
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Willem Kruger Bloemfontein South Africa Phone: 27834440269 Email: whk139@gmail.com Title: Lion take away Description: This image portrayed a young male lion hugging the signpost indicated the direction to the camping site in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park and it seems like he is thinking of a possible take away for the evening. Animal: Lion Location of shot: Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Susan Knowler Victoria Canada Phone: 2504746581 Email: susanknowler@shaw.ca Title: Lost Caption: Once again, Cecil forgot the map! Description: The caracaras and capybaras have a friendly relationship. Animal: Northern crested caracara and capybara Location of shot: Rincon del Socorro, Ibera Wetlands, Argentina
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Eric Fisher Washington DC United States Phone: 2164098938 Email: ericfisherphotography@gmail.com Title: Monday Morning Blues Description: In Alaska this past summer, we were watching Brown Bears catching salmon out of a small river. This young juvenile had a very successful morning and walked over next to us and plopped down with a full stomach. Over the next 10 minutes he went through a hilarious range of emotions - from hiding his face from the light of day and completely passing out, to giving us a "diva" look and his overall face of satisfaction. This particular photo is exactly what I look like on a Monday morning. I started laughing the second I took this photo as it's so spot on. Animal: Brown Bear Location of shot: Alaska
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Corey Seeman Saline United States Phone: 734-717-9734 Email: cseeman@umich.edu Title: Who would like a peanut? Squirrels at the University of Michigan Description: Fox Squirrels on and early Spring day in Ann Arbor, Friday April 5th, 2019 at the University of Michigan. Got my little buddy in the cavity nest over in the Law Quad. I asked who would like a peanut - I think he understood me! Animal: Squirrel, Fox Squirrel Location of shot: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Andre Erlich Paris France Phone: +33620288295 Email: aerlich@slb.com Title: Pair ice skating... Description: A pair of gentoo penguins on Neko Island in South Georgia is training for the pair ice skating at the next Winter Olympics Animal: Gentoo penguin Location of shot: Neko Island, South Georgia
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 adwait aphale kolhapur India Phone: 7776022211 Email: adwaitaphale1980@gmail.com Title: Hang on ..! Description: Mrs Lion clapping together and at point one actually hold hand of another in mid air as if she was saying hang on dear hold me .. Animal: Lioness Location of shot: Masai mara
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Elmar Weiss Hamburg Germany Phone: 15111549464 Email: elmar-weiss@gmx.de Title: Surfing: South Atlantic Style Description: Gentoo Penguin jumping in front of a wave. Sandy Bay, Bleaker Island, Falkland Islands. 2017 Animal: Gentoo Penguin Location of shot: Bleaker Island, Falkland Islands
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 TILAKRAJ NAGARAJ NAIROBI Kenya Phone: +254726088361 Email: gntilakraj@gmail.com Title: Warning! Territory Marking, follow at your own risk. Description: One beautiful Sunday morning with my family drove to Nairobi National Park. On our way while searching for sighting we came across a group of White Rhinos walking together and grazing. While we were watching them we had just found an Egret behind this rhino following it impatiently. Little did egret knew she would be rewarded with a surprise shower to get her out of the track. Marking Territory is a behavior of territorial mammals which they do it quite often. It was nevertheless funny and a surprise thing for anyone who tries to follow them. Animal: White Rhino, Egret Location of shot: Nairobi National Park, Nairobi, Kenya
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Co Grift Putten Netherlands Phone: 0031621924787 Email: co.grift@icloud.com Title: Indecent proposal?.... Description: On the Isle of Helgoland, Germany, the script for this story-telling picture was written by the attitude of the gannet, staying in the shade of the other one, who was illuminated by the rising sun (at 05.18 AM) Animal: gannet Location of shot: Helgoland, Germany
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Roie Galitz Givatayim Israel Phone: 528220017 Email: roie@galitz.co.il Title: Space Man Description: "I've got a space suit and a helmet and one day I'll fly the moon! but only when it's Banana shaped". This sweet little Japanese Snow Monkey ran around after he had rolled in the snow. Animal: Japanese Snow Monkey Location of shot: Japan
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Vlado Pirsa Donja Zdencina Croatia Phone: +385989709933 Email: fotovulture@gmail.com Title: Family disagreement Description: They were taken two birds during courtship before nesting. They then have strange poses and often seem to argue between themselves. "A couple of birds have family disagreements. Her husband was stuck for a long time last night with his friends at the inn, so the woman was angry again. He says there was only one drink after the last one." Animal: Birds Location of shot: Croatia
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Ryan Jefferds Houston United States Phone: 8595127028 Email: ryanjefferds@gmail.com Title: I'm Open! Description: This chimpanzee was waving his arms around like a wide reciever to get the keepers to throw him some fruit during feeding time at the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary near Entebbe, Uganda. Animal: Chimpanzee Location of shot: Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sancuary, Uganda
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Willem Kruger Bloemfontein South Africa Phone: 27834440269 Email: whk139@gmail.com Title: Baboon fishing Description: This image was taken on the sandy river bank on the Chobe river. The baboon is holding the stick like a fishing rod and looks like he is asking "when are fishes going to the bait. Animal: Baboon Location of shot: Chobe River, Botswana
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Harry Walker Anchorage United States Phone: 9072421795 Email: akmedia@ak.net Title: Oh My! Description: Unlike most other marine mammals, sea otters have no blubber and rely on exceptionally thick fur to keep warm. As the ability of the fur to repel water depends on utmost cleanliness, sea otters spend much of their time (while they are not sleeping or eating) grooming, offering photographers an unlimited number of anthropomorphic opportunities. Animal: Sea otter (Enhydra lutris) Location of shot: Small Boat Harbor, Seward Alaska
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Geert Weggen BispgÃ¥rden Sweden Phone: 0768492056 Email: geertweggen@yahoo.com Title: squirrel wishes Description: Red squirrel with dandelion seeds Animal: red squirrel Location of shot: Sverige
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Donna Bourdon Ooltewah United States Phone: 4233443501 Email: sonofabask@aol.com Title: HI Description: These Alaskan sea otters are saying 'HI' to us as we pass by on our boat. We had been photographing Coastal Brown Bears in Geographic Bay for 5 days . When returning by boat, back to Kodiak, we had the change to spend time with a group of sea otters. The two seemed to be greeting us with a warm welcome. Animal: Sea Otters Location of shot: Alaska
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Kevin Sawford Bury St. Edmunds United Kingdom Phone: 07810308874 Email: enquiries@kevinsawford.com Title: Hello Description: Early mornings are a great time to find damselflies warming up on summer days. I found this individual on the yellow iris flower, as it warmed up it would stretch it's legs giving me the opportunity to capture this image of it seemingly waving at me. Animal: Common blue damselfly Location of shot: Norfolk Broads, UK
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Valtteri Mulkahainen Sotkamo Finland Phone: +358468108861 Email: valtteri.mulkahainen@gmail.com Title: One, two, three, four, five ... IÂ´m going to find you ... Description: Photographed in the taiga in Finland in the village Martinselkonen Animal: Brown Bears Location of shot: In Finland, taiga center Martinselkonen
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Marion Vollborn Burscheid Germany Phone: 0049 15158060277 Email: info@ma-vo.de Title: hide Description: a playful polar baer Animal: polar baer Location of shot: Arctic