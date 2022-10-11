França proíbe a venda de combustível em bidões

A greve nos depósitos e refinarias está a causar problemas no abastecimento de combustíveis por toda a França.
O governo francês decidiu proibir a venda e compra de combustível em jerricãs ou bidões em todo o país, devido a dificuldades de abastecimento nas estações de serviço.
Por todo o país, estes postos estão a enfrentar dificuldades de abastecimento há quase duas semanas, na sequência de uma greve nos depósitos e refinarias.
Todas as prefeituras francesas vão receber instruções neste sentido esta terça-feira. A ministra criticou o facto de os franceses se apressarem a comprar combustível em bidões, um "excesso injustificado de reservas", ao mesmo tempo que em várias regiões, "os postos estão a ser abastecidos de forma perfeitamente normal.
Várias prefeituras não esperaram pela ordem do Governo para impedir a venda nos bidões:Meuse, Yvelines, Eure-et-Loir, Seine-Saint-Denis, Vaucluse, Vosges, Val-d'Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Nord e Somme.
Se a greve não for levantada nos próximos dias, o Governo "assumirá as suas responsabilidades para assegurar o abastecimento do povo francês", acrescentou a ministra da Transição Energética, Agnès Pannier-Runacher na segunda-feira à noite. Agnès especificou que o executivo francês pondera mesmo recorrer a uma "requisição" civil das refinarias.
Em termos concretos, isto significa que as linhas de piquete seriam libertadas e os empregados designados seriam obrigados a trabalhar.
a banner reading "On strike" is seen at the entrance of Total Energies refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France, on October 11, 2022. - Around a third of France's service stations were still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week and wage negotiations were stalling. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
AFP
a banner reading "On strike" is seen at the entrance of Total Energies refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France, on October 11, 2022. - Around a third of France's service stations were still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week and wage negotiations were stalling. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
A placard reading "Lane for priority vehicles only" is seen at the entrance of a Total gas station in Douchy-les-Mines, northern France, as around a third of France's service stations are still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)
Striking workers and unionists of the CGT gather outside Esso's oil refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France, on October 11, 2022. - Around a third of France's service stations were still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week and wage negotiations were stalling. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
Striking workers and unionists of the CGT gather outside Esso's oil refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France, on October 11, 2022. - Around a third of France's service stations were still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week and wage negotiations were stalling. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
A security perimeter has been set for priority vehicles at a Total gas station in Douchy-les-Mines, northern France, as around a third of France's service stations are still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)
Striking workers and unionists of the CGT gather outside Esso's oil refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France, on October 11, 2022. - Around a third of France's service stations were still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week and wage negotiations were stalling. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
TotalEnergies e sindicatos ainda sem acordo
Os preços dos combustíveis dispararam na semana passada durante a greve da TotalEnergies que provocou a escassez de combustíveis, em particular de gasóleo. Os preços do gasóleo aumentaram em média 10 cêntimos por litro, de acordo com o Ministério da Transição Ecológica.
Apesar da crescente pressão do Governo, a direção da CGT (confederação dos sindicatos francesa) e a TotalEnergies ainda não se sentaram à mesa para discutir um aumento salarial.
A greve, que dura há cerca de duas semanas, causou a escassez de combustível em quase um terço das estações de serviço francesas.