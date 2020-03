Covid-19. Turismo perde diariamente um milhão de empregos no mundo

AFP

TOPSHOT - Empty lounge chairs are seen on a deserted beach at a resort in Windley Key, on March 22, 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. - The Florida Keys have closed down to visitors. Heavily relying on tourism, at the peak of high season, Florida's most southern holiday islands have been forced to shut down hotels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)