Bruxelas coloca-se à margem da escolha de candidato europeu ao FMI

AFP

(FILES)The logo of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) is seen in this June 14, 2013 file photo at IFM headquaraters in Washington, DC. The International Monetary Fund said September 25, 2013 it was close to reaching agreement to provide financial support to the government of South Sudan.The IMF said discussions on support under its Rapid Credit Facility, which helps finance governments facing immediate balance of payments problems, "are at an advanced stage and could be concluded in coming days." The IMF gave no size for the proposed RCF loan, but said that if it is implemented successfully, it would set the basis for stabilizing the young country's economy and help it attract support from other lenders and from private investors. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards