O Manchester United, comandado pelo treinador português José
Mourinho, conquistou hoje a edição 2016/17 da Liga Europa em futebol, ao
vencer os holandeses do Ajax por 2-0, na final de Estocolmo.
Manchester United's players celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final football match Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United on May 24, 2017 at the Friends Arena in Solna outside Stockholm.
AFP Mais Galerias
O
francês Paul Pogba, aos 18 minutos, e o arménio Henrikh Mkhitaryan, aos
48, apontaram os tentos dos ‘red devils’, que conquistaram o terceiro
troféu da temporada, depois da Supertaça e da Taça da Liga inglesa.
O
United arrebatou o troféu que faltava no seu currículo, enquanto o
técnico luso passou a somar 25 títulos, quatro deles europeus, pois já
contava duas edições da Liga dos Campeões (2003/04 e 2009/10) e uma da
Taça UEFA (2002/03).
Os títulos de Mourinho
José Mourinho somou hoje o 25.º troféu da carreira como
treinador principal, o quarto europeu e o terceiro numa atípica primeira
temporada como responsável máximo pelo histórico Manchester United.
Depois
de arrancar a época com um triunfo na Supertaça inglesa (2-1 ao campeão
Leicester), ‘Mou’ fecha-a com o seu quarto ‘caneco’ europeu, a Liga
Europa, o único troféu que faltava no museu dos ‘red devils’, após um
triunfo por 2-0 sobre o Ajax, em Estocolmo.
Pelo meio, o técnico,
de 54 anos, que assumiu pela primeira vez o comando de uma equipa em
2000/01, ao serviço do Benfica, ainda arrecadou a Taça da Liga inglesa,
ao bater na final o Southampton por 3-2.
Feitas as contas,
Mourinho completa a primeira época no Manchester United com três
troféus, igualando o seu recorde, conseguido duas vezes no FC Porto
(2002/03 e 2003/04) e uma no Inter de Milão, numa ‘mítica’ época 2009/10
em que conquistou a ‘Champions’ e a ‘dobradinha’ em Itália.
Tendo
em conta que a vitória na Liga Europa vale um lugar na Liga dos
Campeões, bem podem ser desvalorizados os resultados nas duas principais
provas inglesas, o sexto lugar na ‘Premier League’ e a queda nos
quartos de final da Taça de Inglaterra, face ao novo campeão inglês
Chelsea.
Com a vitória na segunda competição da UEFA, Mourinho
passa a ter quatro troféus continentais, depois de duas edições da Liga
dos Campeões (2003/04 e 2009/10) e de uma da antecessora da Liga Europa,
a Taça UEFA (2002/03).
O treinador português sagrou-se campeão da
Europa pelo FC Porto (3-0 ao Mónaco) e o Inter de Milão (2-0 ao Bayern
Munique), depois de, pelos portistas, ter arrebatado o primeiro troféu
face ao Celtic.
No currículo europeu de José Mourinho, falta
apenas a Supertaça continental, que, mantendo-se no United, poderá
conquistar na próxima época, perante Real Madrid ou Juventus, depois de a
ter perdido em 2003/04, pelo FC Porto, face ao AC Milan, e em 2013/14,
pelo Chelsea, perante o Bayern Munique.
Em matéria de finais, e
com o triunfo de hoje, ‘Mou’ reforçou também o seu balanço positivo, com
17 triunfos para apenas oito desaires, em 25 finais.
No que
respeita a troféus, e além dos quatro europeus, destaque para os oito
campeonatos, dois em Portugal, três em Inglaterra, dois em Itália e um
em Espanha, quando em 2011/12 bateu o FC Barcelona, de Pep Guardiola e
Lionel Messi.
Nos quatro países, ‘Mou’ também ganhou em todos a
Taça (uma em cada) e a Supertaça (duas em Inglaterra e um nos outros
três), aos quais soma quatro edições da Taça da Liga inglesa, a prova
que mais vezes conquistou.
