Zinedine Zidane e os jogadores do Real Madrid festejaram hoje com milhares de adeptos dos "merengues" a conquista da 13.ªLiga dos Campeões, depois da vitória por 3-1 frente ao Liverpool, em Kiev, na Ucrânia. Com o triunfo, os "merengues" conquistaram a prova pela terceira vez consecutiva.

Real festeja vitória na Liga dos Campeões nas ruas de Madrid

Por volta das 16h, Cristiano Ronaldo e companhia deixaram o estádio Santiago Barnabeu e dirigiram-se para a Catedral de Almueda que fez soar os sinos para celebrar mais este triunfo. Durante as celebrações religiosas, a equipa apresentou a Taça de Campeões Europeus à Virgem de Almudena, padroeira de Madrid.



26 Foto: AFP

"Zinedine Zidane trabalhou de forma humilde e tornou-se no melhor treinador do mundo", disse o presidente do Real, Florentino Pérez, durante o discurso na catedral. Zidane é o primeiro treinador da história do futebol a vencer três campeonatos consecutivos. Zidane, que tinha vencido uma Liga dos Campeões como jogador, igualou, com três títulos, o inglês Bob Paisley e o italiano Carlo Ancelotti, embora estes não o tenham conseguido de forma consecutiva.

De seguida, a comitiva do Real Madrid seguiu para o Governo Regional e Câmara Municipal de Madrid para mostrar o troféu ao presidente da Comunidade Autónoma de Madrid, Angel Garrido, e à autarca da capital espanhola, Manuela Carmena.

Perto da Praça Cibeles, Ivan Gonzalez, um estudante de 23 anos, disse à AFP que "não podia ficar em casa" e "tinha de celebrar esta vitória com eles [equipa do Real Madrid]". Foi mesmo na Praça Cibeles que aconteceu o ponto alto das comemorações entre a equipa e os adeptos "merengues". Depois a comitiva regressou ao Santiago Barnabéu para continuar a festejar.



"É incrível. É maravilhoso ser parte do Real Madrid, é inacreditável", disse José Manuel Rodriguez, um adepto de 50 anos, que veio do País Basco.



Além dos festejos da equipa e dos adeptos, também a imprensa espanhola fez capas com esta vitória, tendo o El Pais escrito que "[Real] Madrid domina a Europa com equipa lendária".

Com o triunfo de ontem, o Real Madrid, que venceu quatro das últimas cinco edições, passou a somar a 13 títulos de campeão europeu, enquanto o Liverpool se mantém com cinco troféus.



O francês Karim Benzema inaugurou o marcador aos 51 minutos, mas quatro minutos depois o senegalês Sadio Mané empatou, antes de o galês Gareth Bale bisar, aos 64 e 83.



Cristiano Ronaldo conquista prova pela quinta vez, mas deixa no ar possível saída de Madrid

O internacional português Cristiano Ronaldo ficou em 'branco' na final. Contudo, o futebolista português não pára de bater recordes: Ronaldo venceu a UEFA Champions League pela 5ª vez e é o melhor marcador de sempre da competição, com 120 golos.



Cristiano Ronaldo pode estar de saída do Real Madrid. Depois da final, o goleador do Real e da seleção nacional disse: "Foi muito bonito estar no Real Madrid. Nos próximos dias darei uma resposta aos adeptos porque eles sim, têm estado sempre ao meu lado". Assim, Cristiano Ronaldo pode estar de saída do Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, que completou 33 anos a 5 de fevereiro, chegou a Madrid proveniente do Manchester United no verão de 2009, tornando-se peça fundamental da equipa e pulverizando recordes - por exemplo, passou a ser o melhor marcador do historial do Real, além de ser o líder dos goleadores na Liga dos Campeões com 120 golos.





