Mourinho sai do Manchester e a internet explode

Foto:AFP
Veja as melhores memes publicadas nas redes sociais após o anúncio da saída do 'Special One' do Manchester United.
Desporto Hoje às 14:03

Veja as melhores memes publicadas nas redes sociais após o anúncio da saída do 'Special One' do Manchester United.




















Manchester United paga 27 milhões a Mourinho

Antes, nos dois despedimentos de que foi alvo no Chelsea, o técnico português e os seus adjuntos receberam cerca de 36 milhões de euros.
Desporto Hoje às 13:44

Mourinho despedido do Manchester United

Desporto Hoje às 11:09

O francês Zinedine Zidane é um dos candidatos à sucessão.
Desporto Hoje às 11:09

Liga Europa. Benfica enfrenta turcos, Sporting "nuestros hermanos"

Desporto 17.12.2018

O Benfica vai enfrentar o Galatasaray, segundo o sorteio para os 16 avos da Liga Europa realizado hoje em Nyon, na Suíça, enquanto o Sporting vai jogar com o espanhol Villarreal.
Desporto 17.12.2018

Vídeo. Onda de solidariedade com Nuno Pinto

Desporto 1 2 min. 17.12.2018

Jogador do Vitória de Setúbal teve de interromper a carreira para lutar contra um linfoma.
Desporto 1 2 min. 17.12.2018

Liga dos Campeões. FC Porto defronta Roma

Desporto 17.12.2018

Campeões nacionais jogam com a equipa italiana a primeira mão em fevereiro.
Desporto 17.12.2018