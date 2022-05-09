Max Verstappen vence na estreia de Miami na Fórmula 1
Lusa
Esta foi a terceira vitória da temporada para o piloto holandês.
O piloto holandês Max Verstappen (Red Bull) venceu este domingo o Grande Prémio de Miami de Fórmula 1, quinta prova da temporada, na estreia desta cidade norte-americana no Campeonato do Mundo.
Esta foi a terceira vitória da temporada para Verstappen, que deixou o segundo classificado, o monegasco Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), a 3,786 segundos, enquanto o espanhol Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) foi terceiro, a 8,229.
Com estes resultados, Verstappen recuperou oito pontos ao líder do campeonato, Charles Leclerc, pois somou um ponto extra por ter feito a melhor volta da corrida.