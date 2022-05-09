Escolha as suas informações

Max Verstappen vence na estreia de Miami na Fórmula 1
Foto: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP
Esta foi a terceira vitória da temporada para o piloto holandês.
O piloto holandês Max Verstappen (Red Bull) venceu este domingo o Grande Prémio de Miami de Fórmula 1, quinta prova da temporada, na estreia desta cidade norte-americana no Campeonato do Mundo.

Esta foi a terceira vitória da temporada para Verstappen, que deixou o segundo classificado, o monegasco Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), a 3,786 segundos, enquanto o espanhol Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) foi terceiro, a 8,229.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing in the garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Mark Thompson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Com estes resultados, Verstappen recuperou oito pontos ao líder do campeonato, Charles Leclerc, pois somou um ponto extra por ter feito a melhor volta da corrida.

