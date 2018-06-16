Escolha as suas informações

Nachrichten auf Deutsch Actualités en français Informações em português News in English
Grupo D: Argentina estreia-se com um empate frente à Islândia
Messi falhou um penálti

Grupo D: Argentina estreia-se com um empate frente à Islândia

Foto: AFP
Messi falhou um penálti
Argentina e Islândia empataram a uma bola no jogo inaugural do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, na Rússia.
Desporto 21 16.06.2018

Grupo D: Argentina estreia-se com um empate frente à Islândia

Argentina e Islândia empataram a uma bola no jogo inaugural do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, na Rússia.

Lionel Messi viu um penálti ser defendido por Halldorsson aos 17 minutos, mas a resposta da Argentina não se fez esperar e o avançado Kun Agüero atirou para o fundo da baliza islandesa dois minutos depois.

21
Foto: AFP
Fotogaleria
Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens.
Foto: AFP
Iceland's midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) dives for a save during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) dives for a save during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (R) challenges Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (R) challenges Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) kicks the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) kicks the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's defender Ragnar Sigurdsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Maximiliano Meza during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's defender Ragnar Sigurdsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Maximiliano Meza during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI AFP
Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico challenges Iceland's defender Ari Skulason (back) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico challenges Iceland's defender Ari Skulason (back) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) vies with Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) vies with Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
TOPSHOT - Iceland's midfielder Emil Hallfredsson holds his leg in pain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
TOPSHOT - Iceland's midfielder Emil Hallfredsson holds his leg in pain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's defender Birkir Saevarsson (L) vies with Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's defender Birkir Saevarsson (L) vies with Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's coach Heimir Hallgrimsson gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's coach Heimir Hallgrimsson gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Gonzalo Higuain (L) falls next to Iceland's defender Kari Arnason and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Gonzalo Higuain (L) falls next to Iceland's defender Kari Arnason and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's midfielder Emil Hallfredsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Iceland's midfielder Emil Hallfredsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi is seen during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi is seen during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP

Aos 23 minutos, Finnbogason marcou pela Islândia, num golo histórico por ser o primeiro da seleção da Islândia em Mundiais.

As duas equipas dividem provisoriamente o primeiro lugar do Grupo D, esperando o resultado do confronto entre a Croácia e a Nigéria, que se joga hoje, pelas 21h.


Notícias relacionadas

Messi falha penálti e Argentina empata com Islândia
A Argentina e a Islândia empataram este sábado 1-1, num encontro da primeira jornada do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, disputado em Moscovo, em que Lionel Messi falhou uma grande penalidade para os sul-americanos.
Messi falhou uma grande penalidade aos 64 minutos.

Outras notícias de interesse :

Mundial2018: Portugueses e espanhóis juntos no Glacis
Muitos adeptos portugueses e espanhóis juntaram-se esta esta sexta-feira à noite, no Glacis, na cidade do Luxemburgo, para assistirem ao jogo entre Portugal e Espanha, referente à primeira jornada do Grupo B do Mundial de futebol de 2018. O duelo ibérico foi seguido com muita atenção por várias centenas de adeptos.
Denmark's football players celebrate after winning at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Filippo MONTEFORTE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Grupo C: Dinamarca derrota Peru no primeiro jogo

A Dinamarca estreou-se hoje no Mundial com uma vitória sobre o Peru, por 1-0, e vai terminar a primeira jornada no topo do Grupo C, em igualdade pontual com a França.
Desporto 24 16.06.2018

Grupo C: França vence Austrália com golo a 'meias' entre Pogba e Behich

Desporto 19 16.06.2018
Paul Pogba marcou o golo decisivo dos gauleses

Grupo C: França vence Austrália com golo a 'meias' entre Pogba e Behich

Paul Pogba marcou o golo decisivo dos gauleses
A França, vice-campeã europeia em título, estreou-se hoje no Mundial com uma vitória, ao bater a Austrália por 2-1, em encontro do Grupo C, disputado em Kazan, na Rússia.
Desporto 19 16.06.2018

Mundial2018: Portugueses e espanhóis juntos no Glacis

Desporto 22 15.06.2018

Mundial2018: Portugueses e espanhóis juntos no Glacis

Muitos adeptos portugueses e espanhóis juntaram-se esta esta sexta-feira à noite, no Glacis, na cidade do Luxemburgo, para assistirem ao jogo entre Portugal e Espanha, referente à primeira jornada do Grupo B do Mundial de futebol de 2018. O duelo ibérico foi seguido com muita atenção por várias centenas de adeptos.
Desporto 22 15.06.2018

Grupo A: Uruguai vence Egito por 1-0

Desporto 15.06.2018

Grupo A: Uruguai vence Egito por 1-0

Suárez desperdiçou várias oportunidades, mas José Giménez marcou à beira do fim.
Desporto 15.06.2018

Portugal estreia-se hoje no Mundial2018 em Sochi frente a Espanha

Desporto 15.06.2018
Fase do último treino da seleção portuguesa antes do jogo contra a Espanha.

Portugal estreia-se hoje no Mundial2018 em Sochi frente a Espanha

Fase do último treino da seleção portuguesa antes do jogo contra a Espanha.
A seleção portuguesa estreia-se hoje na fase final do Mundial2018 de futebol, que arrancou quinta-feira na Rússia, com um embate frente a Espanha, em Sochi, em jogo do Grupo B.
Desporto 15.06.2018