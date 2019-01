Futebolista japonês quer jogar até aos 60 anos Foto: AFP

This picture taken on February 25, 2018 shows former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura in Kanagawa prefecture. - Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who will turn 52 next month, has renewed his contract with Yokohama FC, extending his record as the oldest player in the J-League. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT