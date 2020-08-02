Escolha as suas informações

Fotogaleria. FC Porto recebe a 80ª Taça de Portugal
LUSA
Veja alguns dos melhores momentos da noite deste sábado.
Lusa
Lusa
Veja alguns dos melhores momentos da noite deste sábado.

O FC Porto conquistou ontem pela 17.ª vez a Taça de Portugal de futebol, ao vencer o Benfica, por 2-1, conseguindo a 'dobradinha', depois de já se ter sagrado campeão nacional.

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L), speaks with Fernando Gomes, president of Portuguese Soccer Federation, during the Portuguese Cup final soccer match between Benfica and FC Porto, held at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
Fotogaleria
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA
LUSA

Num Estádio Municipal de Coimbra vazio, devido à covid-19, o FC Porto, reduzido a 10 jogadores desde os 38 minutos, por expulsão de Luis Díaz, marcou por Chancel Mbemba, aos 47 e 59 minutos, com o Benfica a reduzir por Carlos Vinícius, aos 84, na marcação de uma grande penalidade.

FC Porto vence Benfica e conquista a Taça de Portugal
Dois golos de Mbemba dão vitória ao FC Porto na final da 80ª edição da Taça de Portugal.

Os 'dragões', que não venciam a Taça desde 2010/11, quando tinha feito a última 'dobradinha', somou o 17.º troféu e igualou o Sporting, ficando a nove do Benfica, que é o recordista de troféus.


