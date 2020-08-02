Fotogaleria. FC Porto recebe a 80ª Taça de Portugal
Veja alguns dos melhores momentos da noite deste sábado.
O FC Porto conquistou ontem pela 17.ª vez a Taça de Portugal de futebol, ao vencer o Benfica, por 2-1, conseguindo a 'dobradinha', depois de já se ter sagrado campeão nacional.
The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L), speaks with Fernando Gomes, president of Portuguese Soccer Federation, during the Portuguese Cup final soccer match between Benfica and FC Porto, held at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L), speaks with Fernando Gomes, president of Portuguese Soccer Federation, during the Portuguese Cup final soccer match between Benfica and FC Porto, held at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto players celebrate after scoring a goal against Benfica during their Portuguese Cup final soccer match, held at Coimbra City stadium Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
A Benfica player reacts after loosing the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against FC Porto, held at Coimbra City stadium, in Coimbra, Portugal, 1 st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) with Fernando Gomes, president of Portuguese Soccer Federation, in the end of the Portuguese Cup final soccer match between Benfica and FC Porto, held at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, carries the trophy in the end of the Portuguese Cup final soccer match between Benfica and FC Porto, held at Coimbra City stadium, in Coimbra, Portugal, 1 st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Benfica at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Benfica at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto president Pinto da Costa celebrates with the team after winning the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Benfica at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto's head coach Sergio Conceicao (R) celebrates with his players after beating Benfica in the end of their Portuguese Cup final soccer held at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao (C) and his team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Benfica, held at Coimbra City stadium, in Coimbra, Portugal, 1 st August 2020. JOSE COELHO/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Benfica at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Cup final soccer match against Benfica at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
FC Porto's team prior of their Portuguese Cup final soccer match with Benfica held at Coimbra City stadium, Coimbra, Portugal, 1st August 2020. PAULO CUNHA/LUSA
LUSA
Num Estádio Municipal de Coimbra vazio, devido à covid-19, o FC Porto, reduzido a 10 jogadores desde os 38 minutos, por expulsão de Luis Díaz, marcou por Chancel Mbemba, aos 47 e 59 minutos, com o Benfica a reduzir por Carlos Vinícius, aos 84, na marcação de uma grande penalidade.
