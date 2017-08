TOPSHOT - Brazilian superstar Neymar (R) shakes hands with Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium on August 4, 2017 in Paris after agreeing a five-year contract following his world record 222 million euro ($260 million) transfer from Barcelona to PSG. Paris Saint-Germain have signed Brazilian forward Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee of 222 million euros (around $264 million), more than doubling the previous record. Neymar said he came to Paris Saint-Germain for a "bigger challenge" in his first public comments since arriving in the French capital. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE

AFP