Camisola amarela Geraint Thomas ganha no Alpe d'Huez Foto: AFP

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twelfth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, between Bourg-Saint-Maurice - Les Arcs and l'Alpe d'Huez, on July 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Marco BERTORELLO