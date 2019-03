Benfica desinspirado perde em Zagreb mas mantém quartos ao alcance AFP

Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes (C,back) vies with Dinamo Zagreb's Bosnian midfielder Amer Gojak during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match between Dinamo Zagreb and Benfica at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, on March 7, 2019. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)