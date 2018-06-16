Escolha as suas informações

Argentina estreia-se com um empate frente à Islândia
Foto: AFP
Argentina e Islândia empataram a uma bola no jogo inaugural do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, na Rússia.
Argentina e Islândia empataram a uma bola no jogo inaugural do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, na Rússia.

Lionel Messi viu o um penálti ser defendido por Halldorsson aos 17 minutos, mas a resposta da Argentina não se fez esperar e o avançado Kun Aguero atirou para o fundo da baliza islandesa dois minutos depois.

Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Aos 23 minutos, Finnbogason marcou pela Islândia, num golo histórico por ser o primeiro da seleção da Islândia em mundiais.

As duas equipas dividem provisoriamente o primeiro lugar do Grupo D, esperando o resultado do confronto entre a Coácia e a Nigéria, que se joga hoje, pelas 21h.


Messi falha penálti e Argentina empata com Islândia
A Argentina e a Islândia empataram este sábado 1-1, num encontro da primeira jornada do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, disputado em Moscovo, em que Lionel Messi falhou uma grande penalidade para os sul-americanos.
Messi falhou uma grande penalidade aos 64 minutos.

Mundial2018: Portugueses e espanhóis juntos no Glacis
Muitos adeptos portugueses e espanhóis juntaram-se esta esta sexta-feira à noite, no Glacis, na cidade do Luxemburgo, para assistirem ao jogo entre Portugal e Espanha, referente à primeira jornada do Grupo B do Mundial de futebol de 2018. O duelo ibérico foi seguido com muita atenção por várias centenas de adeptos.
Paul Pogba marcou o golo decisivo dos gauleses

França vence Austrália com golo a 'meias' entre Pogba e Behich

A França, vice-campeã europeia em título, estreou-se hoje no Mundial de futebol de 2018 com uma vitória, ao bater a Austrália por 2-1, em encontro do Grupo C, disputado em Kazan, na Rússia.
Desporto 19 Hoje às 14:35

Mundial2018: Portugueses e espanhóis juntos no Glacis

Desporto 22 15.06.2018

Mundial2018: Portugueses e espanhóis juntos no Glacis

Muitos adeptos portugueses e espanhóis juntaram-se esta esta sexta-feira à noite, no Glacis, na cidade do Luxemburgo, para assistirem ao jogo entre Portugal e Espanha, referente à primeira jornada do Grupo B do Mundial de futebol de 2018. O duelo ibérico foi seguido com muita atenção por várias centenas de adeptos.
Desporto 22 15.06.2018

Portugal estreia-se hoje no Mundial2018 em Sochi frente a Espanha

Desporto 15.06.2018
Fase do último treino da seleção portuguesa antes do jogo contra a Espanha.

Portugal estreia-se hoje no Mundial2018 em Sochi frente a Espanha

Fase do último treino da seleção portuguesa antes do jogo contra a Espanha.
A seleção portuguesa estreia-se hoje na fase final do Mundial2018 de futebol, que arrancou quinta-feira na Rússia, com um embate frente a Espanha, em Sochi, em jogo do Grupo B.
Desporto 15.06.2018

Benfica vende João Carvalho ao Nottingham Forest por 15 milhões de euros

Desporto 14.06.2018

Benfica vende João Carvalho ao Nottingham Forest por 15 milhões de euros

O Benfica anunciou hoje a venda do médio João Carvalho ao Nottinham Forest, do segundo escalão inglês de futebol, por 15 milhões de euros, em comunicado enviado à Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM).
Desporto 14.06.2018

Fernando Santos diz que Espanha não mudará com Hierro no Mundial2018

Desporto 2 min. 14.06.2018
João Moutinho e Fernando Santos na conferência de imprensa de antevisão do jogo Portugal-Espanha, em Sochi, na Rússia, 14 junho 2018. PAULO NOVAIS/LUSA

Fernando Santos diz que Espanha não mudará com Hierro no Mundial2018

João Moutinho e Fernando Santos na conferência de imprensa de antevisão do jogo Portugal-Espanha, em Sochi, na Rússia, 14 junho 2018. PAULO NOVAIS/LUSA
O selecionador português de futebol, Fernando Santos, considerou hoje irrelevante estar Fernando Hierro ou Julen Lopetegui no banco de Espanha na sexta-feira, garantindo que o rival ibérico mantém a mesma filosofia para o desafio da estreia no Mundial2018.
Desporto 2 min. 14.06.2018