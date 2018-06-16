Argentina e Islândia empataram a uma bola no jogo inaugural do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, na Rússia.

Argentina estreia-se com um empate frente à Islândia

Lionel Messi viu o um penálti ser defendido por Halldorsson aos 17 minutos, mas a resposta da Argentina não se fez esperar e o avançado Kun Aguero atirou para o fundo da baliza islandesa dois minutos depois.

Aos 23 minutos, Finnbogason marcou pela Islândia, num golo histórico por ser o primeiro da seleção da Islândia em mundiais.

As duas equipas dividem provisoriamente o primeiro lugar do Grupo D, esperando o resultado do confronto entre a Coácia e a Nigéria, que se joga hoje, pelas 21h.



