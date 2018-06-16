Argentina estreia-se com um empate frente à Islândia
Argentina e Islândia empataram a uma bola no jogo inaugural do Grupo D do Mundial de futebol de 2018, na Rússia.
Lionel Messi viu o um penálti ser defendido por Halldorsson aos 17 minutos, mas a resposta da Argentina não se fez esperar e o avançado Kun Aguero atirou para o fundo da baliza islandesa dois minutos depois.
21
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Iceland's midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) dives for a save during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (R) challenges Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) kicks the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Ever Banega during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's defender Ragnar Sigurdsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Maximiliano Meza during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI AFP
Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico challenges Iceland's defender Ari Skulason (back) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Fans of Argentina watch the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match between Argentina and Iceland on a large screen at San Martin square in Buenos Aires on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) vies with Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
TOPSHOT - Iceland's midfielder Emil Hallfredsson holds his leg in pain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's defender Birkir Saevarsson (L) vies with Argentina's defender Nicolas Tagliafico during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's coach Heimir Hallgrimsson gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Gonzalo Higuain (L) falls next to Iceland's defender Kari Arnason and Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (C) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Iceland's midfielder Emil Hallfredsson (L) vies with Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) gestures during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi is seen during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS AFP
Aos 23 minutos, Finnbogason marcou pela Islândia, num golo histórico por ser o primeiro da seleção da Islândia em mundiais.
As duas equipas dividem provisoriamente o primeiro lugar do Grupo D, esperando o resultado do confronto entre a Coácia e a Nigéria, que se joga hoje, pelas 21h.
Muitos adeptos portugueses e espanhóis juntaram-se esta esta sexta-feira à noite, no Glacis, na cidade do Luxemburgo, para assistirem ao jogo entre Portugal e Espanha, referente à primeira jornada do Grupo B do Mundial de futebol de 2018. O duelo ibérico foi seguido com muita atenção por várias centenas de adeptos.
O Benfica anunciou hoje a venda do médio João Carvalho ao Nottinham Forest, do segundo escalão inglês de futebol, por 15 milhões de euros, em comunicado enviado à Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM).
O selecionador português de futebol, Fernando Santos, considerou hoje irrelevante estar Fernando Hierro ou Julen Lopetegui no banco de Espanha na sexta-feira, garantindo que o rival ibérico mantém a mesma filosofia para o desafio da estreia no Mundial2018.
