A seleção portuguesa de futebol venceu hoje a sua congénere da
Letónia por 3-0, em encontro do Grupo B europeu de qualificação para o
Mundial de 2018, disputado no Estádio Skonto, em Riga.
Mais Galerias
Portugal's players pose for a team picture the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Portugal's midfielder Andre Gomes (R) and Latvia's Glebs Kluskins vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R)celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal players pose for a team photo before the match Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Andre Silva celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Andre Silva celebrates scoring their third goal with Bruno Alves and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Andre Silva celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
CORRECTION - Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva (L) and Latvia's Jevgenijs Kazacoks vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Andre Silva] instead of [Adrien Silva]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Andre Silva celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
CORRECTION - Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva (L) and Latvia's Jevgenijs Kazacoks vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Andre Silva] instead of [Adrien Silva]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP
Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva scores during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Andre Silva celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates as Latvia’s Davis Indrans looks on Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
CORRECTION - Latvia's Vitalijs Maksimenko (L) and Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Andre Silva] instead of [Adrien Silva]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
CORRECTION - Latvia's Olegs Laizans (R) vies with Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars Znotins / Ilmars ZNOTINS / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ilmars ZNOTINS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Andre Silva] instead of [Adrien Silva]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) celebrate scoring with his teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
Portugal's Andre Silva (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores past Latvia's goalkeeper Andris Vanins during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
Portugal's Andre Silva (L) reacts after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
Portugal's Andre Silva reacts after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
CORRECTION - Latvia's Olegs Laizans (L) vies with Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ilmars ZNOTINS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Andre Silva] instead of [Adrien Silva]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Portugal's midfielder Andre Silva celebrate scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and his teammates celebrate scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrate scoring with Portugal's forward Ricardo Quaresma during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Latvia's Vitalijs Maksimenko (L) and Portugal's midfielder Adrien Silva vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Portugal's players celebrate scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Latvia's Glebs Kluskins (L) and Portugal's William vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal as Latvia’s Vitalijs Jagodinskis and Kaspars Gorkss (L) attempt to block Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Portugal's forward Gelson Martins (L) argues with the referee during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Latvia's Nikita Kolesovs and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Andre Silva celebrates as Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI AFP
Latvia's Vitalijs Maksimenko (L) vies with Portugal's Bruno Alves (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Latvia's Olegs Laizans (R) vies with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Latvia's Glebs Kluskins (R) vies with Portugal's defender Jose Fonte (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Sweden and France in Solna, Sweden, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ilmars ZNOTINS AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Latvia and Portugal in Riga, on June 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Janek SKARZYNSKI AFP
Football Soccer - Latvia vs Portugal - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group B - Skonto Stadium, Riga, Latvia - June 9, 2017 Portugal coach Fernando Santos during the national anthem Reuters / Kacper Pempel REUTERS
Cristiano
Ronaldo ‘bisou’, aos 41 e 63 minutos, passando a contar 11 tentos no
apuramento e 73 em 139 jogos pela seleção, e fez a assistência para
André Silva apontar o terceiro, aos 67, o seu sétimo em oito
internacionalizações ‘AA’.
As seleções de Portugal e da Suíça mantém o duelo na luta pelo primeiro lugar do grupo B europeu de apuramento
para o Mundial de futebol de 2018, vencendo os respetivos compromissos.
As
duas equipas enfrentaram hoje, fora, dois adversários teoricamente
acessíveis e não se deixaram surpreender, com Portugal a vencer na
Letónia por 3-0, com dois golos de Cristiano Ronaldo e um de André
Silva, enquanto a Suíça foi vencer às Ilhas Faroé por 2-0.
Concluída
esta jornada do grupo B, a Suíça comanda o grupo com 18 pontos,
resultantes de seis vitórias em outros tantos encontros, sendo seguida
de Portugal com 15, tendo a seleção lusa perdido apenas a partida
inaugural, precisamente na Suíça.
Em Riga, a seleção lusa ainda
sentiu algumas dificuldades na fase inicial do encontro, mas o primeiro
golo de Ronaldo, aos 41 minutos, desbloqueou o encontro e abriu caminho a
uma vitória tranquila dos orientados de Fernando Santos.
O
avançado do Real Madrid, que com os dois tentos de hoje se tornou no
terceiro melhor marcador de sempre de seleções europeias de futebol,
agora com 73, ampliou a contagem aos 63, tendo o avançado André Silva,
do FC Porto, fechado a contagem, aos 67.
Sem dar sinais de quebra
continua a Suíça, que, a se manterem este estado de coisas, virá a
Portugal na última jornada defender a vantagem de três pontos,
conquistada na jornada inaugural, quando bateu Portugal por 2-0, numa
fase de qualificação em que apenas o primeiro classificado tem o
apuramento direto assegurado, apurando-se os segundos para um
'play-off'.
Nas Ilhas Faroé, o conjunto helvético fez valer a sua
superioridade e, aos 36 minutos, adiantou-se no marcador pelo
arsenalista Granit Xhaka, tendo o jogador do Stoke City Xherdan Shaqiri
ampliado, aos 59.
No outro jogo do grupo, entre duas equipas já
fora da corrida ao mundial, a surpresa fez-se sentir, com Andorra a
conquistar a sua primeira vitória nesta fase, ao receber e vencer a
Hungria por 1-0, golo de Marc Rebes, aos 26 minutos.
Ronaldo isola-se no terceiro lugar
dos melhores marcadores de seleções europeias
Cristiano
Ronaldo isolou-se hoje no terceiro lugar da lista dos melhores marcadores de
sempre de seleções europeias de futebol, após ter marcado dois golos frente à
Letónia, em jogo de apuramento para o Mundial2018.
O avançado da seleção nacional passou
a ter 73 com camisola das 'quinas', deixando assim para trás Miroslav Klose,
que fez 71, entre 2001 e 2014, ao serviço da Alemanha.
A nível mundial, Ronaldo passou a
ser o oitavo jogador de sempre com mais tentos pelo seu país.
Nas contas europeias, a lista é
liderada pelo lendário Ferenc Puskas, que fez 84 golos pela Hungria, entre 1948
e 1956. O antigo avançado também representou a Espanha, mas acabou por nunca
marcar. Na segunda posição está Kocsis, também húngaro, que alcançou 75 entre
1948 e 1956.
A nível mundial, o iraniano Ali Daei
(1993-2006) é o recordista máximo com 109 golos, seguindo de Puskas, segundo, e
do japonês Kamamoto (1966-1977), terceiro com 80.
Ronaldo, que conta com 139 jogos por
Portugal, fez o seu primeiro golo pela seleção nacional em 12 de junho de 2004,
com apenas 19 anos, na derrota frente à Grécia, por 2-1, no primeiro jogo do
Europeu desse ano, que decorreu em solo luso.
Dez anos depois, em 26 de junho, o
avançado do Real Madrid chegou à marca dos 50 no triunfo por 2-1 sobre o Gana,
no Mundial2014, no Brasil, e em março de 2017, perante a Hungria (3-0), no
apuramento para próximo Campeonato do Mundo, fez dois no Estádio do Luz e
alcançou os 70.
Ficha de Jogo
Jogo no Estádio Skonto, em Riga.
Letónia - Portugal, 0-3.
Ao intervalo: 0-1.
Marcadores:
0-1, Cristiano Ronaldo, 41 minutos.
0-2, Cristiano Ronaldo, 63.
0-3, André Silva, 67.
Equipas:
-
Letónia: Andris Vanins, Vitalijs Jagodinskis, Nikita Kolesovs, Kaspars
Gorkss, Vitalijs Maksimenko, Jevgenijs Kazacoks (Edgars Vardanjans, 72),
Olegs Laizans, Glebs Kluskins (Davis Indrans, 62), Aleksandrs
Solovjovs, Valerijs Sabala e Davis Ikaunieks (Deniss Rakels, 68).
(Suplentes:
Kaspars Ikstens, Pavel Steinbors, Marcis Oss, Edgars Vardanjans,
Vladimirs Kamess, Davis Indrans, Gints Freimanis, Aleksejs Visnakovs,
Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis, Deniss Rakels e Vladislavs
Gutkovskis).
Selecionador: Aleksandrs Starkovs.
- Portugal:
Rui Patrício, Cédric (Nelson Semedo, 71), José Fonte, Bruno Alves,
Raphael Guerreiro, William Carvalho, André Gomes, João Moutinho, Gelson
Martins (Ricardo Quaresma, 57), Cristiano Ronaldo e André Silva (Nani,
80).
(Suplentes: José Sá, Beto, Nelson Semedo, Luís Neto, Eliseu,
Danilo, Adrien Silva, Pizzi, Bernardo Silva, Nani e Ricardo Quaresma).
Selecionador: Fernando Santos.
Árbitro: István Kovács (Roménia).
Ação disciplinar: Cartão amarelo para Glebs Kluskins (38), Gelson Martins (55), Olegs Laizans (75) e Ricardo Quaresma (90+3).
Assistência: 8.087 espetadores.
(Última atualização às 23:15)
Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba a nossa newsletter das 17h30.