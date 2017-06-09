A seleção portuguesa de futebol venceu hoje a sua congénere da Letónia por 3-0, em encontro do Grupo B europeu de qualificação para o Mundial de 2018, disputado no Estádio Skonto, em Riga.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘bisou’, aos 41 e 63 minutos, passando a contar 11 tentos no apuramento e 73 em 139 jogos pela seleção, e fez a assistência para André Silva apontar o terceiro, aos 67, o seu sétimo em oito internacionalizações ‘AA’.

As seleções de Portugal e da Suíça mantém o duelo na luta pelo primeiro lugar do grupo B europeu de apuramento para o Mundial de futebol de 2018, vencendo os respetivos compromissos.

As duas equipas enfrentaram hoje, fora, dois adversários teoricamente acessíveis e não se deixaram surpreender, com Portugal a vencer na Letónia por 3-0, com dois golos de Cristiano Ronaldo e um de André Silva, enquanto a Suíça foi vencer às Ilhas Faroé por 2-0.

Concluída esta jornada do grupo B, a Suíça comanda o grupo com 18 pontos, resultantes de seis vitórias em outros tantos encontros, sendo seguida de Portugal com 15, tendo a seleção lusa perdido apenas a partida inaugural, precisamente na Suíça.

Em Riga, a seleção lusa ainda sentiu algumas dificuldades na fase inicial do encontro, mas o primeiro golo de Ronaldo, aos 41 minutos, desbloqueou o encontro e abriu caminho a uma vitória tranquila dos orientados de Fernando Santos.

O avançado do Real Madrid, que com os dois tentos de hoje se tornou no terceiro melhor marcador de sempre de seleções europeias de futebol, agora com 73, ampliou a contagem aos 63, tendo o avançado André Silva, do FC Porto, fechado a contagem, aos 67.

Sem dar sinais de quebra continua a Suíça, que, a se manterem este estado de coisas, virá a Portugal na última jornada defender a vantagem de três pontos, conquistada na jornada inaugural, quando bateu Portugal por 2-0, numa fase de qualificação em que apenas o primeiro classificado tem o apuramento direto assegurado, apurando-se os segundos para um 'play-off'.

Nas Ilhas Faroé, o conjunto helvético fez valer a sua superioridade e, aos 36 minutos, adiantou-se no marcador pelo arsenalista Granit Xhaka, tendo o jogador do Stoke City Xherdan Shaqiri ampliado, aos 59.

No outro jogo do grupo, entre duas equipas já fora da corrida ao mundial, a surpresa fez-se sentir, com Andorra a conquistar a sua primeira vitória nesta fase, ao receber e vencer a Hungria por 1-0, golo de Marc Rebes, aos 26 minutos.

Ronaldo isola-se no terceiro lugar dos melhores marcadores de seleções europeias

Cristiano Ronaldo isolou-se hoje no terceiro lugar da lista dos melhores marcadores de sempre de seleções europeias de futebol, após ter marcado dois golos frente à Letónia, em jogo de apuramento para o Mundial2018.

O avançado da seleção nacional passou a ter 73 com camisola das 'quinas', deixando assim para trás Miroslav Klose, que fez 71, entre 2001 e 2014, ao serviço da Alemanha.

A nível mundial, Ronaldo passou a ser o oitavo jogador de sempre com mais tentos pelo seu país.

Nas contas europeias, a lista é liderada pelo lendário Ferenc Puskas, que fez 84 golos pela Hungria, entre 1948 e 1956. O antigo avançado também representou a Espanha, mas acabou por nunca marcar. Na segunda posição está Kocsis, também húngaro, que alcançou 75 entre 1948 e 1956.

A nível mundial, o iraniano Ali Daei (1993-2006) é o recordista máximo com 109 golos, seguindo de Puskas, segundo, e do japonês Kamamoto (1966-1977), terceiro com 80.

Ronaldo, que conta com 139 jogos por Portugal, fez o seu primeiro golo pela seleção nacional em 12 de junho de 2004, com apenas 19 anos, na derrota frente à Grécia, por 2-1, no primeiro jogo do Europeu desse ano, que decorreu em solo luso.

Dez anos depois, em 26 de junho, o avançado do Real Madrid chegou à marca dos 50 no triunfo por 2-1 sobre o Gana, no Mundial2014, no Brasil, e em março de 2017, perante a Hungria (3-0), no apuramento para próximo Campeonato do Mundo, fez dois no Estádio do Luz e alcançou os 70.





Ficha de Jogo



Jogo no Estádio Skonto, em Riga.

Letónia - Portugal, 0-3.

Ao intervalo: 0-1.

Marcadores:

0-1, Cristiano Ronaldo, 41 minutos.

0-2, Cristiano Ronaldo, 63.

0-3, André Silva, 67.

Equipas:

- Letónia: Andris Vanins, Vitalijs Jagodinskis, Nikita Kolesovs, Kaspars Gorkss, Vitalijs Maksimenko, Jevgenijs Kazacoks (Edgars Vardanjans, 72), Olegs Laizans, Glebs Kluskins (Davis Indrans, 62), Aleksandrs Solovjovs, Valerijs Sabala e Davis Ikaunieks (Deniss Rakels, 68).

(Suplentes: Kaspars Ikstens, Pavel Steinbors, Marcis Oss, Edgars Vardanjans, Vladimirs Kamess, Davis Indrans, Gints Freimanis, Aleksejs Visnakovs, Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis, Deniss Rakels e Vladislavs Gutkovskis).

Selecionador: Aleksandrs Starkovs.

- Portugal: Rui Patrício, Cédric (Nelson Semedo, 71), José Fonte, Bruno Alves, Raphael Guerreiro, William Carvalho, André Gomes, João Moutinho, Gelson Martins (Ricardo Quaresma, 57), Cristiano Ronaldo e André Silva (Nani, 80).

(Suplentes: José Sá, Beto, Nelson Semedo, Luís Neto, Eliseu, Danilo, Adrien Silva, Pizzi, Bernardo Silva, Nani e Ricardo Quaresma).

Selecionador: Fernando Santos.

Árbitro: István Kovács (Roménia).

Ação disciplinar: Cartão amarelo para Glebs Kluskins (38), Gelson Martins (55), Olegs Laizans (75) e Ricardo Quaresma (90+3).

Assistência: 8.087 espetadores.

(Última atualização às 23:15)



