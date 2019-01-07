"Bohemian Rhapsody" e "Green Book" foram os grandes vencedores da noite dos Globos de Ouro, com "Roma", o drama de Alfonso Cuarón, a levar também dois prémios, entre os quais o do melhor realizador. Pela noite dentro ficou o desfile das estrelas.

Cultura 43 4 min.

Os vencedores e os vestidos dos Globos de Ouro

"Bohemian Rhapsody" e "Green Book" foram os grandes vencedores da noite dos Globos de Ouro, com "Roma", o drama de Alfonso Cuarón, a levar também dois prémios, entre os quais o do melhor realizador. Pela noite dentro ficou o desfile das estrelas.





43 TOPSHOT - Best Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "A Star is Born" nominee Lady Gaga arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP

Fotogaleria Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens. TOPSHOT - Best Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "A Star is Born" nominee Lady Gaga arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP US actress Gina Rodriguez arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The Handmaid's Tale" nominee Yvonne Strahovski arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP US actress Judith Light arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series � Drama for "Homecoming" nominee Julia Roberts arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP US actress Kate Mara arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series � Drama for "The Americans" nominee Keri Russell arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP US actress Indya Moore arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP US actress Christina Ricci arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP US actress Andie MacDowell arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP US actress Sarah Hyland arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Model Georgia Fowler arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Sofia Bush arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Best Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Destroyer" nominee Nicole Kidman arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP US actress Amy Poehler arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Caitriona Balfe arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Actress Leslie Bibb arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP British actress Claire Foy arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Actress Rowan Blanchard arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Actress Danai Gurira (L), Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o arrive for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP US actress Julianne Moore arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Australian actress Danielle Macdonald arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Andie MacDowell attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Bellamy Young attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Melanie Liburd attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Madeline Brewer attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Skyler Samuels attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Lea Michele attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Laverne Cox attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Dawn-Lyen Gardner attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Zoey Deutch attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Kaley Cuoco attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Cara Santana attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Ashley Madekwe attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Ariel Winter attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP US actress Abigail Spencer arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP US actress Connie Britton arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series � Musical or Comedy for "Kidding" nominee Jim Carrey (L) and US actress Ginger Gonzaga arrive for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP US actress Michelle Monaghan arrives for the Warner Bros. and In Style 20th annual post Golden Globes party at the Oasis Courtyard of the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January 6, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Adria Arjona attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Isabela Moner attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == AFP

Em noite de surpresas, “Bohemian Rhapsody", filme biográfico centrado na vida do músico Freddie Mercury, foi o grande vencedor da 76.ª edição dos Globos de Ouro, ao arrecadar dois dos mais importantes prémios, incluindo melhor filme.

Numa cerimónia marcada por poucos comentários políticos, "Roma", o drama semi-autobiográfico de Alfonso Cuarón, foi eleito melhor filme estrangeiro. A obra filmada a preto e branco na cidade do México valeu a Cuarón o prémio de melhor realizador.

Rami Malek, que dá vida à lenda dos “Queen”, foi eleito melhor ator, categoria para a qual estava nomeado Bradley Cooper, realizador e protagonista de “Assim Nasce Uma Estrela”, um dos filmes derrotados da noite.

"Obrigado a Freddie Mercury por me dar a alegria de uma vida" disse Rami Malek, ao agarrar a estatueta que o distinguiu num filme do produtor e realizador norte-americano Bryan Singer.

"Vice", o filme com mais nomeações da noite foi derrotado como melhor comédia por "Green Book" de Peter Farrelly. Este realizador pode dirigir um dos pares do ano, Viggo Mortensen e Mahershala Ali, numa viagem ao interior dos Estados Unidos da segregação racial, do início dos anos 60. O filme inspirado numa história real pretende passar uma mensagem de otimismo que Farrelly pretende que possa se tornar atual, como fez notar nas palavras que disse quando recebeu o prémio. O filme ganhou ainda os galardões para o melhor guião e do ator secundário para Ali.



A surpresa da noite foi a vitória de "Bohemian Rhapsody" que derrotou dois pesos pesados: "Star is Born" e o filme de Spike Lee sobre um infiltrado no KKK.

A vitória de "Bohemian Rhapsody" teve uma reação irada de parte das redes sociais, com gente a relembrar que o seu realizador, Bryan Singer, foi acusado de ter violado um menor. Episódio que o próprio nega.



Um ano depois do discurso de Oprah Winfrey contra "os homens poderosos e brutais", em pleno desenvolvimento do movimento #MeToo, esta edição não ficou marcada por comentários políticos, pelo menos até Christian Bale subir ao palco para receber o prémio de melhor ator em comédia ou musical, pela sua performance em "Vice", de Adam McKay.

"O que acham? Mitch McConnell a seguir?" brincou o ator nascido no País de Gales, referindo-se ao líder da maioria do Senado norte-americano. Christian Bale levou para casa o prémio do melhor ator de comédia com a sua incrível interpretação do ex-vice-presidente Dick Cheney em "Vice". O ator agradeceu a "Satanás" pela inspiração para fazer o personagem tendo ironizado: "Vou ficar com o mercado dos filhos da mãe sem carisma".



O prémio da mulher atriz de dramática foi para Glenn Close, 71 anos, com a sua interpretação no filme “The Wife.

O para mais badalado desta temporada, Bradley Cooper e Lady Gaga, ficaram sem os prémios da melhor interpretação. Recorde-se que o prémio do melhor ator dramático foi para a interpretação de Rami Malek, que vestiu a pela de Freddie Mercury no filme "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Apesar disso, Lady Gaga não foi de mãos vazias, levou para casa o galardão da melhor canção, com Shallow, no seu filme "Star Is Born".



O prémio de carreira cinematográfica foi para as mãos de Jeff Bridges.



No campo televisivo, "The Americans", que retrata a vida de dois espiões russos nos EUA dos anos 1980, foi eleita a melhor série dramática, na sexta e última temporada, enquanto a melhor série de comédia foi “The Kominsky Method” .

Lista completa do premiados nos Globos de Ouro



Filmes

Melhor filme dramático:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Melhor filme musical ou de comédia:

“Green Book”

Melhor realizador:

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Melhor atriz dramática:

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Melhor ator dramático:

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Melhor atriz de musical ou de comédia:

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Melhor ator de musical ou de comédia:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Melhor atriz secundária:

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Melhor ator secundário:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Melhor guião:

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Melhor filme animado:

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Melhor filme estrangeiro:

“Roma”

Melhor argumento original:

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Melhor canção:

“Shallow” — “A Star Is Born”

Televisão

Melhor série dramática:

“The Americans,” FX

Melhor atriz de série dramática:

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Melhor ator de série dramática:

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Melhor série musical ou de comédia:

“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

Melhor atriz em série musical ou de comédia:

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor ator em série musical ou de comédia:



Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Melhor série curta ou melhor filme feito para televisão:

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX

Melhor atriz para série curta ou filme feito para televisão:

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Melhor ator para série curta ou filme feito para televisão:

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Melhor atriz secundária para série curta ou filme feito para televisão:

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Malhor ator secundário para série curta ou filme feito para televisão:

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”.

