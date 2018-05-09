Cerca de um milhão de espectadores assistiu na terça-feira à noite, através da RTP1, à primeira semifinal da 63.ª edição do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, que decorre até sábado, em Lisboa, anunciou a estação de televisão pública portuguesa.

Cultura 38 5 min.

Eurovisão: Cerca de um milhão viu a primeira semifinal através da RTP1 na terça-feira

Cerca de um milhão de espectadores assistiu na terça-feira à noite, através da RTP1, à primeira semifinal da 63.ª edição do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, que decorre até sábado, em Lisboa, anunciou a estação de televisão pública portuguesa.

“A 1.ª semifinal do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, que este ano se realiza em Lisboa, contabilizou 22.6% de 'share' e 985 mil espectadores, sendo a melhor audiência de todas as semifinais desde 2012 (dados live ou live + vosdal)”, refere a RTP num comunicado hoje divulgado.

No horário em que a primeira semifinal foi emitida, entre as 20:00 e as 22:15, “a RTP1 foi líder perante a SIC (18,1% e 785 mil espetadores) e a TVI (21.4% e 929 espetadores)”.

No comunicado hoje divulgado, a RTP refere ainda que “também o ‘site’ [da RTP] dedicado ao Festival Eurovisão da Canção conquistou os melhores resultados desde o seu lançamento”.

38 08.05.2018, Lissabon, Portugal: Ieva Zasimauskaite (M) aus Litauen jubelt nach der bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse im ersten Halbfinale des Eurovision Song Contest. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jörg Carstensen/dpa

Fotogaleria Faça deslizar a página até abaixo para ver mais imagens. 08.05.2018, Lissabon, Portugal: Ieva Zasimauskaite (M) aus Litauen jubelt nach der bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse im ersten Halbfinale des Eurovision Song Contest. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jörg Carstensen/dpa dpatopbilder - 08.05.2018, Lissabon, Portugal: Mikolas Josef singt für die Tschechische Republik im ersten Halbfinale des Eurovision Song Contest das Lied "Lie To Me". Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jörg Carstensen/dpa dpatopbilder - 08.05.2018, Lissabon, Portugal: Netta singt für Israel im ersten Halbfinale des Eurovision Song Contest das Lied "Toy". Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jörg Carstensen/dpa Belgium's singer Sennek performs the song "A Matter Of Time" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG AFP Israel's singer Netta performs the song "Toy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Israel's singer Netta performs the song "Toy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Estonia's singer Elina Nechayeva performs the song "La Forza" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG AFP Croatia's singer Franka performs the song "Crazy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Croatia's singer Franka performs the song "Crazy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Czech Republic's singer Mikolas Josef performs the song "Lie To Me" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP 08.05.2018, Lissabon, Portugal: Eleni Foureira (Mitte, l) für Zypern und Netta (Mitte, r) für Israel jubeln nach der bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse im ersten Halbfinale des Eurovision Song Contest. Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Jörg Carstensen/dpa Swiss duo ZIBBZ's singer Corinne Gfeller performs the song "Stones" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Bulgarian group Equinox' singer Zhana Bergendorff (R) performs the song "Bones" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Bulgarian group Equinox perform the song "Bones" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Greece's singer Yianna Terzi performs the song "Oniro Mou" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Finland's singer Saara Aalto performs the song "Monsters" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Finland's singer Saara Aalto (L) performs the song "Monsters" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Austria's singer Cesar Sampson performs the song "Nobody But You" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Azerbaijan's singer Aisel performs the song "X My Heart" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Azerbaijan's singer Aisel performs the song "X My Heart" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Iceland's singer Ari Olafsson performs the song "Our Choice" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Iceland's singer Ari Olafsson performs the song "Our Choice" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Armenia's singer Sevak Khanagyan performs the song "Qami" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Armenia's singer Sevak Khanagyan performs the song "Qami" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Macedonian duo Eye Cue's lead vocalist Marija Ivanovska (R) and guitarist Bojan Trajkovski perform the song "Lost And Found" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP (FILES) This file photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows a general view of Figueira Square in downtown Lisbon. Lisbon hopes hosting the Eurovision song contest will attract even more visitors despite complaints from locals that the city can not handle the huge influx of tourists already pouring in. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Lisbon in Eurovision tourism boost as locals sing the blues" by Daniel SILVA and Thomas CABRAL AFP (FILES) This file photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows a general view of Sao Joao Castle and downtown Lisbon aon April 19, 2018. Lisbon hopes hosting the Eurovision song contest will attract even more visitors despite complaints from locals that the city can not handle the huge influx of tourists already pouring in. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Lisbon in Eurovision tourism boost as locals sing the blues" by Daniel SILVA and Thomas CABRAL AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 06, 2018 Portuguese singers Claudia Pascoal (R) and Isaura pose for pictures during the Red Carpet ceremony of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon. Lisbon hopes hosting the Eurovision song contest will attract even more visitors despite complaints from locals that the city can not handle the huge influx of tourists already pouring in. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Lisbon in Eurovision tourism boost as locals sing the blues" by Daniel SILVA and Thomas CABRAL AFP (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 06, 2018 Israeli singer Netta Barzilai aka Netta poses for pictures during the Red Carpet ceremony of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon. Lisbon hopes hosting the Eurovision song contest will attract even more visitors despite complaints from locals that the city can not handle the huge influx of tourists already pouring in. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Lisbon in Eurovision tourism boost as locals sing the blues" by Daniel SILVA and Thomas CABRAL AFP CORRECTION - Belarus' singer Alekseev performs the song "Forever" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Francisco LEONG has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Belarus' singer Alekseev performs the song "Forever"] instead of [Ukraine's singer Melovin performs the song "Under The Ladder"]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP CORRECTION - Russian singer Yuliya Samoilova poses for pictures during the Red Carpet ceremony of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 6, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Francisco LEONG has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Yuliya Samoilova ] instead of [Julia Samoylova]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� AFP 06.05.2018, Portugal, Lissabon: Jessica Mauboy, die Australien mit ihrem Popsong «We Got Love» beim Eurovision Song Contest 2018 vertritt. (zu dpa "Australiens Star in Lissabon: «ESC ist wie der Mount Everest" vom 09.05.2018) Foto: Persona Stars/Persona Stars via ZUMA Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Persona Stars/Persona Stars via 06.05.2018, Portugal, Lissabon: Jonas Flodager Rasmussen, Sänger der dänsichen Band "Rasmussen" kommt mit seinen Bandmitgliedern zum Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). Dänemark segelt beim Eurovision Song Contest auf der derzeit allerorts angesagten Wikinger-Welle. Mit Rasmussen schickt das Land einen Sänger ins Rennen, der mit seinen roten Haaren, dem langen Bart und seinen schwarzen Outfits so wirkt, als habe er selbst eine Zeitreise aus dem nordischen Mittelalter angetreten. (zu dpa "Rasmussen der Wikinger»: Dänemark beim ESC im Historien-Hype" vom 09.05.2018) Foto: Persona Stars/Persona Stars via ZUMA Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Persona Stars/Persona Stars via HANDOUT - Aufnahmedatum unbekannt: Portugal, Lissabon: Jonas Flodager Rasmussen, Sänger der dänsichen Band "Rasmussen", tritt mit seiner Band bei einer Probe zum Eurovision Song Contest 2018 auf. (zu dpa: «Rasmussen der Wikinger»: Dänemark beim ESC im Historien-Hype» vom 09.05.2018) Foto: Andres Putting/Danish Delegation Eurovision 2018/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den ESC 2018 und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Andres Putting/Danish Delegation HANDOUT - Aufnahmedatum unbekannt: Portugal, Lissabon: Jonas Flodager Rasmussen (M), Sänger der dänsichen Band "Rasmussen", tritt mit seiner Band bei einer Probe zum Eurovision Song Contest 2018 auf. (zu dpa: «Rasmussen der Wikinger»: Dänemark beim ESC im Historien-Hype» vom 09.05.2018) Foto: Andres Putting/Danish Delegation Eurovision 2018/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den ESC 2018 und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Andres Putting/Danish Delegation ARCHIV - 12.02.2015, Australien, Melbourne: Die australische Sängerin Jessica Mauboy singt beim ICC Cricket World Cup. Mauboy wird beim Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Lissabon für Australien auftreten. (zu dpa "Australiens Star in Lissabon: «ESC ist wie der Mount Everest" vom 09.05.2018) Foto: Julian Smith/AAP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Julian Smith/AAP/dpa Bulgarian group Equinox' singer Zhana Bergendorff (R) performs the song "Bones" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP Greece's singer Yianna Terzi performs the song "Oniro Mou" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG AFP

Na edição deste ano concorrem 43 países, competindo 26 na final, marcada para sábado na Altice Arena, no Parque das Nações.

Na terça-feira, durante a primeira semifinal, ficaram apuradas para a final as canções da Áustria, Estónia, Chipre, Lituânia, Israel, República Checa, Bulgária, Albânia, Finlândia e Irlanda, entre as 19 em competição.

Na quinta-feira, também na Altice Arena, competem 18 países, sendo selecionados para a final outros dez. Nesse dia estarão em competição: Noruega, Roménia, Sérvia, São Marino, Dinamarca, Rússia, Moldávia, Holanda, Austrália, Geórgia, Polónia, Malta, Hungria, Letónia, Suécia, Montenegro, Eslovénia e Ucrânia.

Portugal, que este ano concorre com o tema “O Jardim”, interpretado por Cláudia Pascoal e composto por Isaura, tem entrada direta na final, por ser o país anfitrião.

Além de Portugal, têm também entrada direta, na final, Espanha, Reino Unido, França, Alemanha e Itália, o grupo dos chamados ‘Big 5’, os países que contribuem com mais verbas para a EBU, que organiza o concurso.

A final será transmitida nos 43 países que participam no concurso. Além disso, de acordo com a organização, “foram também vendidos direitos de transmissão para os Estados Unidos da América e a China”. Tudo somando, a organização estima que a final tenha “um potencial de 200 milhões de telespectadores”.

A 63.ª edição do Festival Eurovisão da Canção é realizado pela European Broadcasting Union (EBU, sigla em inglês) em parceria com a RTP, em Lisboa.

Edição do Festival Eurovisão em Lisboa com orçamento a rondar 20ME é a mais barata desde 2008

A 63.ª edição do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, que está a decorrer em Lisboa, com um orçamento estimado entre os 19,7 milhões e os 20,1 milhões de euros, é a mais barata desde 2008, anunciou hoje a organização.

“O valor gasto este ano é o mais baixo desde 2008, ano em que começou a haver duas semifinais”, afirmou hoje o supervisor executivo do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, Jon Ola Sand, numa conferência de imprensa no Parque das Nações, em Lisboa, onde foi montado o ‘quartel-general’ do concurso.

A 63.ª edição do festival, que se realiza em Lisboa pela primeira vez, porque Portugal se sagrou vencedor no ano passado com Salvador Sobral e a canção “Amar pelos dois”, é organizada pela European Broadcasting Union (EBU, sigla em inglês) em parceria com a RTP.

De acordo com o produtor executivo desta edição, João Nuno Nogueira, está previsto um orçamento entre “19,7 e 20,1 milhões de euros”, cujo valor final “depende dos próximos dias, nomeadamente da desmontagem do concurso”. “Temos de retirar em três dias o que demorou quatro semanas a montar”, referiu.

Quando questionado sobre a diferença percentual entre o montante gasto na 63.ª edição e em edições anteriores, Jon Ola Sand, disse que não consegue “dar percentagens comparativas, porque cada ano é um diferente cenário económico”.

A título de exemplo, o supervisor executivo do Festival Eurovisão da Canção referiu que “alguns ‘broadcasters’ [a estação de cada país inscrita na EBU e que em determinado ano acolhe o concurso, este ano é a RTP] não incluem os seus trabalhadores nos cálculos, outros investem em novo equipamento e usam isso como parte de um plano de investimento e alguns recebem grandes apoios do Estado e das autarquias”.

“Alguns até recebem verbas para a produção televisiva por parte do Estado ou das autarquias. Mas na maior parte dos casos as autarquias contribuem com as ‘facilities’ que veem aqui, isso pode ser o caso em algum ano, mas não em todos os anos. Por isso o cenário financeiro é diferente”, disse.

Além disso, acrescentou, “se em Dusseldorf vendes 30 mil bilhetes para cada espetáculo, tens uma receita muito maior do que se venderes 10 mil”.

“É por isso que não são números comparáveis, mas o que posso dizer é que o montante gasto este ano é o mais baixo desde 2008”, afirmou.

No caso da edição deste ano, cerca de um quarto do orçamento previsto foi garantido pela Câmara Municipal de Lisboa (CML), que aprovou em março um investimento de cinco milhões de euros para a organização do Festival Eurovisão da Canção, dos quais 2,8 milhões foram transferidos para a RTP, através de um protocolo celebrado entre o município, a estação pública de televisão e a Associação de Turismo de Lisboa (ATL).

O financiamento para a Eurovisão é proveniente do Fundo de Desenvolvimento Turístico de Lisboa.

Na semana passada, na inauguração do Eurovision Village, espaço montado no Terreiro do Paço e que até sábado acolhe concertos, o presidente da CML, Fernando Medina, defendeu que “é um investimento que vale a pena", fazendo uma estimativa de retorno de "cerca de 25 milhões de euros só pelo benefício direto para os agentes económicos da cidade".

A primeira semifinal do concurso, na qual foram apuradas dez canções, decorreu na terça-feira. A segunda, na qual vão ser escolhidas outras dez, está marcada para quinta-feira e, a final, para sábado.

As cerimónias decorrem todas na Altice Arena.

Portugal, que este ano concorre com o tema “O Jardim”, interpretado por Cláudia Pascoal e composto por Isaura, tem entrada direta na final, por ser o país anfitrião.

Além de Portugal, têm também entrada direta na final Espanha, Reino Unido, França, Alemanha e Itália, o grupo dos chamados ‘Big 5’, os países que contribuem com mais verbas para a EBU, que organiza o concurso.

Siga-nos no Facebook, Twitter e receba a nossa newsletter das 17h30.