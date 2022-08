Escritor Salman Rushdie esfaqueado em palco pode perder um olho

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 10, 2018, British novelist and essayist Salman Rushdie poses during a photo session in Paris. - Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state on August 11, 2022. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

