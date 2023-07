Weitere Unruhen in Frankreich - Champs Élysées geräumt

(FILES) French Gendarmes patrol in front of Gendarmerie armoured vehicles (VBRG) parked on the Champs Elysees, in Paris on December 15, 2018, ahead of a demonstration called by the yellow vest (gilet jaune) to protest against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the French Gendarmerie is to use armoured vehicles against riots on June 30, 2023 after 17 year-old Nahel M. was shot in the chest at point-blank range on the morning of June 27, 2023, in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups over the treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) © FOTO: AFP