(FILES) This file photo taken on January 28, 2017 shows Serena Williams of the US holding up the winner's trophy following her victory over Venus Williams of the US in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Defending champion Serena Williams pulled out of the Australian Open on January 5, 2018, saying she was "super close" but still not at the level she needs to be after giving birth to her first child. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL CROCK / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

