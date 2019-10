La sempiternelle rengaine des forfaits à Kockelscheuer

View this post on Instagram

There have been a lot of exciting moments during my 2019 season. I am proud to have made a career high ranking of 23 in the world and the semi finals of the Australian Open, earlier this season. There have also been tough moments, but I am grateful for another year of growth. Today is a tough day for me as I announce my recent diagnosis with Rheumatoid arthritis. I have not been feeling all that great for quite some time, but it has been somewhat of a relief and completely validating to understand the cause behind my pain. I am certainly not the first person who has been diagnosed with a chronic illness, and I really feel for all of the people out there who are struggling. As I have started treatment, I am looking forward to embracing this next challenge in life. Without a doubt, every healthy day is a gift and I am one hundred percent committed to keeping strong and continuing to battle on and off the tennis court. 💪🏼🎾 #rheumatoidarthritis #autoimmunedisease #ivegotthis #adversity