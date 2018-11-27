Gros plan cette semaine sur la troisième édition de l'Aurore-Cup, une compétition internationale de gymnastique rythmique qui s'est tenue Um Ewrt à Contern l'espace d'un week-end.

Danse, sauts et rotations au menu de l'Aurore-Cup

Cette épreuve, organisée par le club de l'Aurore Oetrange, a regroupé plus de 200 jeunes filles âgés de 5 à 18 ans. Les Luxembourgeoises y ont décroché 53 médailles parmi les 38 catégories. On épinglera notamment la victoire de la championne nationale Elena Smirnova dans la catégorie des Seniors A (2003 et plus âgés) devant Alyssa Panzone.

Pour les filles nées en 2004, Emese Magyar a décroché une belle troisième place derrière les Allemandes Sofia Geberovitch et Alexandra Treuer. Enfin dans la catégorie 2005, les Luxembourgeoises Sophie Turpel et Angelina Grischov complètent le podium au côté de la lauréate l'Allemande Chiara Dotzauer.

