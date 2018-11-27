Changer d'édition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Danse, sauts et rotations au menu de l'Aurore-Cup
Plus de 200 concurrentes ont participé à l'Aurore-Cup 2018.

Danse, sauts et rotations au menu de l'Aurore-Cup

Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
Plus de 200 concurrentes ont participé à l'Aurore-Cup 2018.
Gros plan cette semaine sur la troisième édition de l'Aurore-Cup, une compétition internationale de gymnastique rythmique qui s'est tenue Um Ewrt à Contern l'espace d'un week-end.
Sport 33 Aujourd'hui

Danse, sauts et rotations au menu de l'Aurore-Cup

Gros plan cette semaine sur la troisième édition de l'Aurore-Cup, une compétition internationale de gymnastique rythmique qui s'est tenue Um Ewrt à Contern l'espace d'un week-end.

Cette épreuve, organisée par le club de l'Aurore Oetrange, a regroupé plus de 200 jeunes filles âgés de 5 à 18 ans. Les Luxembourgeoises y ont décroché 53 médailles parmi les 38 catégories. On épinglera notamment la victoire de la championne nationale Elena Smirnova dans la catégorie des Seniors A  (2003 et plus âgés) devant Alyssa Panzone.

Pour les filles nées en 2004, Emese Magyar a décroché une belle troisième place derrière les Allemandes Sofia Geberovitch et Alexandra Treuer. Enfin dans la catégorie 2005, les Luxembourgeoises Sophie Turpel et Angelina Grischov complètent le podium au côté de la lauréate l'Allemande Chiara Dotzauer.

33
3e International Aurore-Cup
Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
Galerie d'images
Faites défiler la page vers le bas pour voir plus d'images.
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume
3e International Aurore-Cup
3e International Aurore-Cup Photo: Stéphane Guillaume


A découvrir également :

Noertzange n'abdique pas, joli coup pour Heiderscheid-Eschdorf
Entre le succès 2-1 de Noerztange contre Lasauvage, la lourde défaite de Schengen à Moutfort 4-0 ou encore la passe de treize pour Clemency sans oublier les probantes victoires d’Heiderscheid et de Troisvierges, la 13e journée du championnat de D3 a réservé son lot d’émotions.
Carlos Henrique Batista Monteiro (10) contre Admir Sabotic (FCN) Photo: Serge Daleiden
Differdange 03 toujours au top, l'US Esch grappille
Le top 4 n'a pas bougé à l'issue de la 8e journée de la phase classique du championnat de Ligue 1. Le FCD03, le Racing, Clervaux et Dudelange ont gagné à domicile alors que l'US Esch en profite pour remonter à la sixième place.
Freddy Santos s'est offert un triplé à l'occasion de la victoire de Differdange 03 sur Nordstad.
Le FC Metz s'impose sans rayonner face au GFC Ajaccio
Au terme d’une prestation très moyenne, le FC Metz a néanmoins pris le meilleur sur le Gazélec Ajaccio (1-0) grâce à un penalty de Diallo (22e). Ce samedi à Grenoble, les Messins devront être bien plus consistants face à un adversaire d’un autre calibre.
L'incontournable Habib Diallo une nouvelle fois artisan de la victoire messine.
CS Oberkorn: Anibal Santos aux commandes
Le CSO a trouvé un successeur à Kenan Skrijelj, parti depuis une dizaine de jours. C'est l'ancien joueur de l'Avenir Beggen Anibal Santos qui est intronisé sur-le-champ à la tête du club leader de la Division 2, Série 1.
Anibal Santos de retour aux affaires. En qualité de leader...
Le Barça et le Real paient mieux que la NBA
Le FC Barcelone dispose du salaire moyen le plus élevé du sport mondial en 2018 avec des émoluments annuels dépassant les 11,8 millions d'euros, selon une étude du cabinet d'études britannique Sporting Intelligence publiée lundi.
Blason retouché ou pas, le FC Barcelone est le club de sport qui paie le mieux au monde.
Carlos Henrique Batista Monteiro (10) contre Admir Sabotic (FCN) Photo: Serge Daleiden

Noertzange n'abdique pas, joli coup pour Heiderscheid-Eschdorf

Entre le succès 2-1 de Noerztange contre Lasauvage, la lourde défaite de Schengen à Moutfort 4-0 ou encore la passe de treize pour Clemency sans oublier les probantes victoires d’Heiderscheid et de Troisvierges, la 13e journée du championnat de D3 a réservé son lot d’émotions.
Sport 4 min. 27.11.2018

Differdange 03 toujours au top, l'US Esch grappille

Sport 3 min. 27.11.2018
Freddy Santos s'est offert un triplé à l'occasion de la victoire de Differdange 03 sur Nordstad.

Differdange 03 toujours au top, l'US Esch grappille

Freddy Santos s'est offert un triplé à l'occasion de la victoire de Differdange 03 sur Nordstad.
Le top 4 n'a pas bougé à l'issue de la 8e journée de la phase classique du championnat de Ligue 1. Le FCD03, le Racing, Clervaux et Dudelange ont gagné à domicile alors que l'US Esch en profite pour remonter à la sixième place.
Sport 3 min. 27.11.2018

Le FC Metz s'impose sans rayonner face au GFC Ajaccio

Sport 3 min. 26.11.2018
L'incontournable Habib Diallo une nouvelle fois artisan de la victoire messine.

Le FC Metz s'impose sans rayonner face au GFC Ajaccio

L'incontournable Habib Diallo une nouvelle fois artisan de la victoire messine.
Au terme d’une prestation très moyenne, le FC Metz a néanmoins pris le meilleur sur le Gazélec Ajaccio (1-0) grâce à un penalty de Diallo (22e). Ce samedi à Grenoble, les Messins devront être bien plus consistants face à un adversaire d’un autre calibre.
Sport 3 min. 26.11.2018

CS Oberkorn: Anibal Santos aux commandes

Sport 26.11.2018
Anibal Santos de retour aux affaires. En qualité de leader...

CS Oberkorn: Anibal Santos aux commandes

Anibal Santos de retour aux affaires. En qualité de leader...
Le CSO a trouvé un successeur à Kenan Skrijelj, parti depuis une dizaine de jours. C'est l'ancien joueur de l'Avenir Beggen Anibal Santos qui est intronisé sur-le-champ à la tête du club leader de la Division 2, Série 1.
Sport 26.11.2018

Le Barça et le Real paient mieux que la NBA

Sport 26.11.2018
Blason retouché ou pas, le FC Barcelone est le club de sport qui paie le mieux au monde.

Le Barça et le Real paient mieux que la NBA

Blason retouché ou pas, le FC Barcelone est le club de sport qui paie le mieux au monde.
Le FC Barcelone dispose du salaire moyen le plus élevé du sport mondial en 2018 avec des émoluments annuels dépassant les 11,8 millions d'euros, selon une étude du cabinet d'études britannique Sporting Intelligence publiée lundi.
Sport 26.11.2018
Ryan Klapp est l'homme du derby avec un triplé à la clef.
Les buteurs en BGL Ligue: Perez et Klapp au triple galop, Turpel voit double
Reprise en fanfare pour le buteur differdangeois Nicolas Perez auteur d'un triplé contre l'US Esch et qui revient à deux longueurs de Alexandre Karapetian. Ryan Klapp, lui, a aussi vu triple dans le derby à la Frontière.
TOPSHOT - Lightning strikes as France players celebrate after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. France won the World Cup for the second time in their history after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. / AFP PHOTO / Fran�ois-Xavier MARIT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
Indispensable: l'agenda des Sports 2018
​Les événements sportifs de 2018, les sportifs luxembourgeois qui font l'actualité, les rendez-vous au Luxembourg et dans la Grande Région: retrouvez en un clic les moments phares de cette nouvelle année.