A l'étranger
Sport Il y a 17 minutes

A l'étranger

12h: MDA (DN, 28e j.): Zaria Balti – FC Sheriff Tiraspol (G. Rodrigues)

12h: ALL (Bundes. U19 SSW, 12e j.): Hoffenheim U19 – Mayence U19

(L. Barreiro?)

14h: ALL (RegLig SW, 18e j.): SSV Ulm – Waldhof Mannheim

(M. Deville)

14h30: RUS (PL, 15e j.): FK Orenburg – FK Oufa (O. Thill)

15h30: ALL (D1, 12e j.): FSV Mayence – Borussia Dortmund

(L. Barreiro?)

16h: ANG (League two, 19e j.): Macclesfield Town – Yeovil Town

(E. Mahmutovic)

20h: BEL (D1 Amat., 13e j.): Thes Sport Tessenderlo – Excelsior Virton

(A. Joachim, A. Moris, D. Holter, L. Prudhomme, L. Tinelli)

