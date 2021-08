Dylan Pereira finit deuxième de sa catégorie

#33, Le Mans, France, Thursday 19th of AUGUST 2021: Ben KEATING, Dylan PEREIRA, Felipe FRAGA, TF Racing, Aston Martin Vantage AMR car, during the practice session of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race on 21st of AUGUST. The TF Team races in the LMGTE Am class in the FIA WEC World Championship long distance event on the Circuit de la Sarthe, fee liable image, Photo copyright © ATP Geert FRANQUET

ATP / Geert FRANQUET