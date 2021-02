Pas de tourisme de la drogue vers le Grand-Duché

AFP

In this photo taken on January 12, 2021 motorbike taxi driver Soonthorn poses for photos as smokes a methamphetamine yaba pill to demonstrate how he consumes the drug during an interview with AFP in Bangkok. - Thailand has long been a global gateway for exports of the drug but the coronavirus pandemic's sudden disruption of international transport has seen a surge in cut-price "yaba" tablets in the local market. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) / To go with 'THAILAND-CRIME-DRUGS-HEALTH,FOCUS' by Lisa MARTIN and Pitcha DANGPRASITH