Le seuil des 10.000 euros par m2 franchi dans la capitale

🏠💰Highest increase in #house prices (Q4 2020 compared with 2010):

🇪🇪 Estonia (+112.8%)

🇱🇺 Luxembourg (+99.8%)

🇭🇺 Hungary (+90.6%)

Decrease in:

🇬🇷 Greece* (-28.1%)

🇮🇹 Italy (-15.2%)

🇪🇸 Spain (-5.2%)

🇨🇾 Cyprus (-3.4%)

