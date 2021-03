Le Luxembourg pressé de nommer ses procureurs délégués

.@samtanson

It was a pleasure to welcome @dreynders EU Commissioner for Justice @EU_Commission @EU_Justice to discuss the importance of #RuleOfLaw, follow-up on 2020 report and prepare 2021. We both wish for a strong and efficient @EUProsecutor in 🇱🇺🇪🇺@gouv_lu @UE_Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/1TMIuWOd1v