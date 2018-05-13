C'est l'événement sportif populaire qui attire le plus de coureurs annuellement à Luxembourg-Ville. La 13e édition de l'ING-Marathon remportée samedi soir par le Kényan Mark Kangogo a attiré 16.000 sportifs et des milliers de supporters dans les rues de la capitale luxembourgeoise.

La fête de l'ING Night Marathon en photos et vidéo

L'ING Night Marathon remporté samedi soir par Mark Kangogo (29 ans) en 2h12'12" (c'est le nouveau record de l'épreuve!) est assurément plus qu'une course sportive mais c'est une immense fête populaire qui transforme Luxembourg-Ville en un gigantesque stade d'athlétisme où la couleur orange du sponsor principal prédomine.

Morris Kemp a capté en images, plus étonnantes les unes que les autres, la fête sportive et populaire:



Groupes musicaux, orchestres de samba, écrans géants et de nombreux stands de restauration ont animé les rues et places de la capitale, attirant des milliers et des milliers de personnes venues encourager parents, amis, collègues et connaissances.



Nos photographes étaient sur une grande partie du parcours pour capter l'événement sous toutes ses coutures.



Regardez les photos de Laurent Blum, Christian Kemp, Matic Zorman, Anouk Antony et Guy Wolff:

