L'Airbus A400M luxembourgeois prend son premier envol

We made it fly! 🛫

The #A400M for @ArmyLuxembourg took off for the first time from the FAL (Final Assembly Line) in Seville 🇪🇸 making a decisive step towards its delivery.

Learn more: https://t.co/SwRQlVEDfP #BELUX @BeAirForce pic.twitter.com/wfNda7joVo