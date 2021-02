324 nouveaux cas covid repérés en un jour

AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 25, 2021 a biochemist prepares samples as she works on a XAV-19 anti covid treatment as part of a clinical trial run at the Xenothera Biotech laboratory at Nantes University hospital, western France. - The Nantes-based biotech company Xenothera, created in 2014, is conducting a clinical trial in around twenty hospitals to test the therapeutic effectiveness of a Covid-19 treatment based on polyclonal antibodies, which is intended for patients at the beginning of their hospitalisation, the company announced on February 24, 2021. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)