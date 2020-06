14 nouvelles infections répertoriées

AFP

A member of the public arrives to deposit a used self-test kit to be processed at a mobile COVID-19 testing centre, at Victoria Park in Leicester, central England, on June 29, 2020. - The central English city of Leicester could be the country's first to face a local lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel said on June 28. The Midlands city recorded 658 new cases in the two weeks up to June 16, many linked to fresh outbreaks at food production plants. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)