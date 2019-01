Un satellite japonais pour créer «ses étoiles filantes sur commande» Photo: AFP

The Epsilon-4 rocket lifts off from the Uchinoura space centre by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in Kagoshima prefecture on January 18, 2019. - A rocket carrying a satellite on a mission to deliver the world's first artificial meteor shower blasted into space on January 18, Japanese scientists said. A start-up based in Tokyo developed the micro-satellite for the celestial show over Hiroshima early next year as the initial experiment for what it calls a "shooting stars on demand" service. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT